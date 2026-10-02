India in Action, Asian Games 2026, Day 14 Schedule: It will be an action-packed affair as India enter the 14th day of the Asian Games 2026 in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan. The nation has already secured 76 medals and will aim to add more to its tally and finish the Games on a high on Saturday. Pranavi Urs will aim to clinch a gold medal in golf, while the focus will primarily be on the blockbuster India vs Pakistan men's cricket final. The men's hockey team will also chase gold as they face Malaysia in the summit clash.

That is not all, as the likes of Antim Panghal and Aman Sehrawat will aim to provide India with more wrestling medals.

India's Schedule at Asian Games 2026, October 3:

5:30 am: Archery - Kumkum Mohod vs Kang Chaeyoung of South Korea in recurve women's individual quarterfinals, followed by semifinals, bronze medal and gold medal matches (if she qualifies).

5:42 am onwards: Taekwondo - Kashish Malik in women's 57kg and Jyoti Yadav in women's 67kg round of 16 bouts, followed by quarterfinals, semifinals and medal bouts (if they qualify).

6:20 am: Rugby Sevens - India vs Singapore in women's 5th-8th place match.

6:30 am onwards: Golf - Veer Ahlawat, Saptak Talwar and Yuvraj Sandhu in men's individual stroke play and team round 4 final day.

6:43 am onwards: Golf - Pranavi Urs, Aditi Ashok and Diksha Dagar in women's individual stroke play and team round 4 final day.

7:10 am onwards: Sailing - Mahi Verma in girls dinghy final races; Katya Ida Coelho in women's windsurfing final races.

7:23 am: Wrestling - Sagar Jaglan vs Tulga Tumur-Ochir of Mongolia in men's freestyle 74kg round of 16 bout, followed by repechage, quarterfinals, semifinals and final (if he qualifies).

7:25 am: Wrestling - Deepak Punia vs Junpeng Zhou of China in men's freestyle 97kg round of 16 bout, followed by repechage, quarterfinals, semifinals and final (if he qualifies).

7:53 am: Wrestling - Manisha vs Youngjin Kwon of South Korea in women's freestyle 57kg round of 16 bout, followed by repechage, quarterfinals, semifinals and final (if he qualifies).

8:08 am: Wrestling - Antim vs Shugyla Omirbek of Kazakhstan in women's freestyle 53kg round of 16 bout, followed by repechage, quarterfinals, semifinals and final (if she qualifies).

8:29 am: Wrestling - Aman Sehrawat vs TBD. in men's freestyle 57kg round of 16 bout, followed by repechage, quarterfinals, semifinals and final (if he qualifies).

9:30 am: Archery - Dhiraj Bommadevara vs Amirkhon Sadikov in recurve men's individual quarterfinals, followed by semifinals, bronze medal and gold medal matches (if he qualifies).

9:30 am: Volleyball - Inda vs TBC. In men's 5th-6th place match.

10:00 am: Cricket - India vs Pakistan in men's gold medal match.

10:15 am: Archery - Neeraj Chauhan vs Lam Dorji of Bhutan in recurve men's individual quarterfinals, followed by semifinals, bronze medal and gold medal matches (if he qualifies).

3:30 pm: Hockey - India vs Malaysia in men's gold medal match.

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