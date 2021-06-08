Former England cricket team captain Michael Vaughan weighed in on the controversial Ollie Robinson discussion, stating that the all-rounder "will" and "should" play against India in the five-match Test series beginning August 4. Vaughan also backed the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) for handling the situation in a "fair" manner. He tweeted, "I think the ECB have dealt with the Ollie Robinson situation in a fair way .. many will disagree .. but hearing some say he should never play again is utterly ridiculous .. he will play against India & should."

I think the ECB have dealt with the Ollie Robinson situation in a fair way .. many will disagree .. but hearing some say he should never play again is utterly ridiculous .. he will play against India & should — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) June 8, 2021

Vaughan's response came in the backdrop of ECB suspending Ollie Robinson from all international cricket after the re-emergence of his racist and sexist messages on social media as a teenager back in 2012 and 2013.

ECB had released a statement regarding the suspension and a disciplinary investigation into the matter. Robinson was asked to leave the English camp immediately and return back to his county after the first Test against New Zealand.

Robinson had "unreservedly apologized" immediately after the end of Day Five of the match.

Robinson put forward a brilliant debut performance on-field against New Zealand in the first Test at Lord's. He claimed 4-75 in the first innings and followed it up with a three-wicket haul in the second. He also contributed 42 runs with the bat.

The ECB recently confirmed that Dominic Bess has been added to the squad for the second Test starting from June 10.

Bess has been in good form in the County Championship, claiming four wickets on Sunday which helped his side Yorkshire beat Sussex.