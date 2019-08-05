 
"Awful": Shoaib Akhtar On Numbers And Names On Test Jerseys

Updated: 05 August 2019 14:48 IST
England and Australia have become the first nations in the history of Test cricket to wear names and numbers on their jerseys.

The ICC allowed Test-playing nations to have the players sport their names and numbers on their jerseys. © AFP

Former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar is disappointed with the International Cricket Council's (ICC) new idea of Test jerseys with players' names and numbers printed on the back. Terming the idea as "awful", Shoaib demanded the reversal of decision. Before him, former Australia cricketers Adam Gilchrist and Brett Lee and India spinner R Ashwin also registered their disapproval of the idea. Shoaib took to Twitter and said that the decision was taking away the traditional spirit from the longest format of the game.

"Player's name & number on the white Test Match kit looks awful. Should not be there. Takes away from the traditional spirit in which the game is played. This decision should be reversed," Shoaib wrote on his Twitter handle.

Earlier this year, the ICC made an announcement that players of Test-playing nations to sport their names and numbers on their jerseys. The idea left many in discomfort.

"For what it's worth I'm strongly against the players numbers & names appearing on the back of test cricket shirts! I think it looks ridiculous. @ICC I love the changes you've made to cricket in general, but on this occasion you've got it wrong," Lee wrote on his official Twitter handle.

"In fact, I'll take my apology back. The names and numbers are rubbish. Enjoy the series everyone," Gilchrist tweeted on Thursday. He also wished luck to the players for the Ashes series.

In another tweet, the former wicketkeeper-batsman wrote, "Outstanding. We are underway. Sorry to sound old fashioned but not liking the names and numbers."

Indian off-spinner R Ashwin also took a jibe on ICC's move. "Should the sweaters have numbers on them too??#ashes2019," Ashwin tweeted.

Shoaib Akhtar Australia Australia Cricket Team England England Cricket Team Cricket The Ashes 2019
