Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are two of the most prominent names in world cricket. Having retired from Tests and T20I cricket, the veteran batters are now only active in ODIs. With their ODI future also uncertain, a lot has been said and written about Kohli and Rohit. However, both of them failed to make it to the list of most-searched personalities in 2025 in India. 14-year-old batting prodigy, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, topped the list of the most-searched personalities in 2025.

Suryavanshi, who rose to fame during IPL 2025, scored 252 runs in seven matches after he was roped in by the Rajasthan Royals for Rs 1.1 crore.

He also slammed the second-fastest IPL century, a 35-ball effort against the Gujarat Titans. He went on to smash 101 off just 38 balls, striking at over 205.

Following Suryavanshi in the list were fellow southpaws Priyansh Arya and Abhishek Sharma. Just like Suryavanshi, Priyansh too had a dream start to his IPL career.

The Punjab Kings opener smashed 475 runs in 17 matches, helping his side reach the final, where they eventually lost to Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

Abhishek, world's No. 1 T20I batter, was third on the list.

Meanwhile, Suryavanshi also dominated the Google searches worldwide this year, ending up as the sixth-most searched in the "people" category of Google's 'Year in Search 2025'.

During the India U19 team's tour of England, the hard-hitting leftie smashed the fastest century in the U19 ODI format and became the youngest to do so, blasting a brutal 78-ball 143, comprising 13 fours and 10 sixes at a strike rate of 183.33. Suryavanshi's ton came off 52 balls, surpassing Pakistan's Kamran Ghulam's 53-ball effort against England back in 2013. Suryavanshi was the top run-getter of the ODI leg of the series, with 355 runs in five innings at an average of 71.00, a strike rate of 174.01, with a century and fifty.

Suryavanshi's graph continued to go upwards with a blistering 144 in just 42 balls against UAE A for India A during the Rising Stars Asia Cup this year. His century came in 32 balls, much faster than his IPL ton. This turned out to be the joint-third-fastest century for India in T20s. He top-scored in India's semifinal run with 239 runs in four innings at an average of 59.75, at a strike rate of 243.87."