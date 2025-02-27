Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar has credited legendary Pakistan skipper Imran Khan for helping him become the first player ever to reach the milestone of 10,000 Test runs. In March 1987, Gavaskar became the first player to cross the 10,000 run mark in Tests during a match against Pakistan in Ahmedabad. While 14 other players have crossed the landmark till now, Gavaskar's feat remains unique as was the first to get to it. During a discussion on Ten Sports, former Pakistan captain Wasim Akram asked Gavaskar to share his views on becoming the first player ever to reach 10,000.

"Absolutely amazing feeling to get 10,000. When I started my career, I never thought that I would reach 10,000 runs. If I got 1,000 runs i would've been very happy. Wasn't that ambitious. Also, being the first I said that many would go past but like Tenzing Norgay and Edmund Hillary are remembered as the first to climb Mount Everest, the first to get to 10,000 runs will be remembered," Gavaskar told Akram and other's during the discussion.

However, Gavaskar has now revealed that it was Imran who helped him get to the milestone, convincing him not to retire as Pakistan were supposed to tour India, pending approval.

"I got the opportunity to do it because of the one and only Imran Khan. Now, the year before in England, after the first Test me and Imran went to an Italian restaurant for Lunch. I told him that this series is going to be my last and this was 1986. I told him that I will quit after this. He said 'no, no you can't do that'. I said what do you mean I can't do that; it's my choice. He said 'no, no Pakistan are coming to India. I want to beat India with you playing. I don't want to beat India (without you) as it won't be the same'. I said Pakistan is not coming. He said "ICC meeting will be happening so you'll hear the announcement next week. I said if they will announce it, I will carry on. But if the announcement doesn't come, I will retire after this series. Sure enough, announcement came through. So I carried on. Had I retired that time, I would've had 9200-9300 runs. But because of that, I got to 10,000 runs. Before Pakistan came, there were two other matches," he added.