The BCCI has made it mandatory for all current national team players to feature in at least two one-day matches of the upcoming Vijay Hazare Trophy starting December 24. It is understood that with a gap of three weeks between the last T20I against South Africa in Ahmedabad (December 19) and the first ODI against New Zealand (January 11, 2026), the Board wants all its senior players to play domestic cricket. The diktat has been communicated to the players by the Ajit Agarkar-led national selection committee.

This is in line with the recommendations of a review undertaken after the Test debacle in Australia earlier this year. The review had sought greater emphasis on domestic cricket across formats.

While veterans Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have already confirmed their availability for the tournament, other senior stars such as Shubman Gill, Jasprit Bumrah, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, and Suryakumar Yadav have also been asked to play at least two games for their respective teams.

Apart from Shreyas Iyer, who will take more time to regain fitness, others are expected to represent their state sides.

"There are six rounds of the Vijay Hazare Trophy scheduled between December 24 and the start of the New Zealand ODIs. It is up to the players and their state associations to decide which two rounds they would like to play.

"But after the second T20I in Mullanpur, the players have been categorically told that playing Hazare isn't optional," a senior BCCI official told PTI on condition of anonymity.

Exceptions will be made only if a player is declared unfit by the Centre of Excellence, but officials believe there is enough time to recuperate after the South Africa series.

The diktat would also help counter the narrative that the selection committee and head coach Gautam Gambhir only want to make an example out of Kohli and Rohit, who have nothing to prove.

The decision to make the Vijay Hazare Trophy mandatory for all indicates that rules will be the same for everyone.

Bumrah's family emergency

Jasprit Bumrah was forced to fly back home for personal reasons ahead of the third T20I in Dharamsala. According to reliable sources, a close family member of the bowler is currently hospitalised, prompting the cricketer to return home.

"If all goes well, he might return for the fourth or even fifth game (in Ahmedabad). But his first priority is the recovery of his family member."

T20 World Cup and New Zealand series squad announcement

With the ICC setting a deadline for the T20 World Cup squad announcement, India's line-up for the global event and the preceding series against New Zealand will be announced on the same day, likely in the first week of January.