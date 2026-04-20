Cricket is a game that often brings out raw emotions among both players and fans. While celebrating a victory or lamenting a loss, people sometimes cross the line without considering the consequences. A recent incident at a cricket ground in Maharashtra left many shocked. A cricket tournament final in Maharashtra's Jalgaon district descended into chaos after a local politician allegedly drove a tractor onto the pitch and vandalised it, reportedly upset over not being invited to the event, officials said. The incident took place on April 12 during the final of the MLA Trophy cricket tournament in Dharangaon, located over 400 kilometres from Mumbai.

According to a report by PTI, the officials stated that the leader -- who serves as the Dharangaon municipal council president -- was upset about not being invited to the event by the organisers.

A video of the incident, which has since gone viral, shows the man driving a tractor onto the playing field, churning up the turf and rendering the pitch unplayable. Players, organisers, and spectators were left stunned as the situation escalated rapidly.

Tractor Driver plows the cricket pitch mid-final in Jalgaon after the driver wasn't invited to the tournament pic.twitter.com/iDZ5hcMDbh — Amitabh Chaudhary (@MithilaWaaala) April 19, 2026

"The council president acted in a fit of rage," an official said on Sunday.

The match was immediately called off due to unsafe playing conditions, raising concerns about the security arrangements for teams from Dharangaon and nearby villages.

Local police reached the spot promptly and brought the situation under control, the official said. No complaint was lodged as organisers decided not to escalate the matter, the official added.

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