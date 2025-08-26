Rahul Dravid enjoyed a glittering international cricket career for India, spanning 17 years. One of India's finest Test batters, Dravid amassed more than 24,000 international runs across Tests and ODIs. However, despite all the success, Dravid has now reflected on two specific matches of his career that he would like to relive, and change the result of. In an interaction with former India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, Dravid picked one Test and one ODI from his career that he would like to revisit.

"I'd like to relive one that I lost. Everyone would like to relive one that they won," Dravid stated, in a conversation with Ashwin.

Dravid's first pick is an unprecedented one. He picked the third Test between India and West Indies at Barbados in 1997, when India failed to chase down a target of 120.

"The Test match in Barbados during my first trip in 1997, the last couple of pairs added 50-60 runs on a difficult pitch. We had to chase 120 and got bowled out for 80. The series was decided 1-0. We played five Test matches due to rain and all that. Had we won that match, we would have won the series," Dravid recalled.

Dravid's second choice does not come as much of a surprise.

"Maybe the 2003 (Cricket World Cup) final in South Africa. We won the toss and made the right decision because it was cloudy. Australia batted too well. I wish we could have changed that," Dravid said.

India lost the 2003 World Cup final to Australia by a mammoth 125 runs. It was the closest the likes of Rahul Dravid and Sourav Ganguly got to a World Cup title.

However, Dravid did not pick any match from the ill-fated World Cup campaign of 2007 when, under Dravid's leadership, India exited the tournament in the group stage.