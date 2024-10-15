There has been a lot of rumours surrounding the possible venue for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 auction. While it is almost certain that the auction will be held outside India, there has been no clarity over the exact venue. The IPL 2024 auction was held in Dubai but reports claimed that this time, the auction may take place in Saudi Arabia. However, the hotel and venue costs in Saudi Arabia proved to be a big factor for both BCCI and the franchise owners. According to a report by Cricbuzz, Singapore has now emerged as a potential location for the IPL auction that will take place at the end of November.

Meanwhile, five-time Indian Premier League (IPL) champions Mumbai Indians have brought back Mahela Jayawardene as their head coach, a position he previously held at the franchise from 2017 to 2022, including three championship wins.

After IPL 2022 season, Jayawardene, the former Sri Lanka skipper, became the franchise's Global Head of Cricket, overseeing the expansion of the expansion of MI's teams across different leagues, working with the coaching staff and delivering a trophy each - with MI (WPL), MINY (MLC) and MIE "My journey within the MI family has always been one of evolution. In 2017, the focus was on bringing together a talented group of individuals to play the best cricket ever and we did very well.

"Now to return, at the same moment in history, where we look ahead at the future and the opportunity to further strengthen the love of MI, build on the vision of the owners, and continue to add to the history of Mumbai Indians, is an exciting challenge I am looking forward to," said Jayawardene in a statement issued by the franchise.

With Jayawardene's elevation to a global role in 2022, MI brought in former South Africa player and head coach Mark Boucher into the role for IPL 2023 and 2024 season. While they entered the playoffs in IPL 2023, 2024 season saw them be at the bottom of the points table, especially after Hardik Pandya was traded in from Gujarat Titans and became the side's captain in place of Rohit.

But in the lead-up to the IPL 2025 mega auction, MI have got back Jayawardene to the head coach role where he formed a formidable partnership with then-skipper Rohit Sharma to take the franchise to huge successes.

"We are thrilled to have Mahela back as the head coach of Mumbai Indians. With our global teams having found their footing within their ecosystems, the opportunity to bring him back to MI arose. His leadership, knowledge, and passion for the game have always benefited MI."

"I would also like to take this opportunity to thank Mark Boucher for his contribution over the last two seasons. His expertise and dedication were pivotal during his time, and has now become an integral member of the MI family," added Akash Ambani, owner of Mumbai Indians.

Jayawardene's first assignment on rejoining MI as their head coach would be to finalise their strategy for the IPL 2025 mega auction. As per the rules of the auction, teams can retain six players - either five capped (Indian & Overseas) and a maximum of two uncapped - from their existing squad via retention or using the Right to Match (RTM) option.

(With IANS inputs)