Australia spinner Matt Kuhnemann found himself in a bit of a turmoil after Sri Lanka complained against his action in recently-concluded Test series. Former Australia captain Tim Paine jumped into the chatter around the subject, suggesting Kuhnemann's action isn't too dissimilar to India's pace icon Jasprit Bumrah. Paine didn't welcome an accusation, as big as 'throwing' being made against the young Australian spinner. "I think there's a bit of flexion, not dissimilar to a Jasprit Bumrah," Paine said.

The former Australia captain even said that the 'throwing' accusation is extremely serious as the player, in a way, is being accused of 'cheating'.

"I think he'd be flat as a tack I'd imagine. In cricket, being accused of throwing is not a great mark to have against your name. You're being accused in a way, of cheating."

"I imagine in such a public forum, that would be very hard for him to deal with that. He's probably walked off that day on top of the world, and by the time he's back in the hotel room he's at absolute rock bottom because he's fighting, if you like, to save his career."

Paine even said that Kuhnemann was put into the line of fire as he was an 'easy target' for the officials.

"I just don't get it," he added. "Go back through the history of cricket and we've had guys who have played hundreds of Test matches combined who have (much worse actions) than Matthew Kuhnemann. I feel like it's a bit of a token 'We'll look like we're policing this, even though we have never before,' and Kuhnemann has been the unlucky one."

Kuhnemann was reported for a suspect bowling action during the second match of their ICC World Test Championship series against Sri Lanka in Galle. To determine the legality of his bowling action, he will undergo an independent assessment at an ICC-accredited testing facility.

Former Australia cricketer Steve O'Keefe urged Cricket Australia to adopt a more proactive approach in the future, as the left-arm spinner is unable to participate in international cricket until the assessment is concluded.

Kuhnemann, however, is free to play domestic cricket for Tasmania before the test is completed.

With IANS Inputs