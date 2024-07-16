A recent picture of Sri Lanka's World Cup-winning captain Arjuna Ranatunga has gone viral on social media and users cannot believe the legendary cricketer's body transformation. Ranatunga was a star performer for Sri Lanka in the 1996 World Cup and under his captaincy, they went on to win the title for the only time in their history. Ranatunga entered politics after taking retirement from the sport and he was also a Member of Parliament in Sri Lanka. A recent picture of the cricketer along with former Indian cricket team skipper Kapil Dev has surfaced online and the internet was left completely stunned.

Two World Cup winning captains. pic.twitter.com/zJane9Oq0u — Rex Clementine (@RexClementine) July 16, 2024

The schedule of India's upcoming white-ball tour of Sri Lanka has been revised, and the start of the contest pushed back by a day to July 27, the BCCI said on Saturday.

People are saying the man next to Kapil is Arjuna Ranatunga. I've watched many of his matches, I'm not ready to believe it's him. This is the Ranatunga I know.

How can those 2 be the same people?!?! pic.twitter.com/b4w2zvznt9 — Sam ALT Man (@k0ol1) July 16, 2024

The Indians will be touring the island nation later this month for three T20 Internationals and as many ODIs. Originally, the first match -- a T20 International -- was to be played on July 26, but it will now be held on July 27, followed by the remaining two T20 games on July 28 and July 30, with all the ties to be played at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium.

Wait, that's Arjuna Ranatunga?! No way. — Relentlessly Yapping (@RelentlessYapp) July 16, 2024

The ODIs, initially scheduled to start on August 1, will now begin on August 2, followed by the remaining matches on August 4 and August 7, with all the games to be held at R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

It will be India's first white-ball bilateral trip to the Island nation since 2021. Dravid was the stand-in coach then, with Shikhar Dhawan leading a second-string side. India had won both the T20I and ODI series on that occasion.

India is yet to announce the squad for the tour, but, as reported by PTI on July 8, senior players such as Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are set to be rested for this trip.

India will also have a new head coach in Gautam Gambhir, while the Sri Lankans will have a new man at the helm of affairs in Sanath Jayasuriya, who has been named as the interim head coach.