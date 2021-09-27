The upcoming Ashes series in Australia has been in the news for a while now with several England players echoing their reservations against the strict Covid-19 protocols that are currently in place Down Under. The five-match Test series is scheduled to begin from December 8 and continue till January 18.

Former England captain Kevin Pietersen on Monday took to Twitter to give his views on the situation. Pietersen spoke about the problems that players face because of the continuous bio-bubbles that they need to be a part of.

"There is NO WAY I would go to The Ashes this winter. ZERO chance! Unless, the ridiculous quarantine rules were squashed and my family could travel with zero restrictions. Players are now done with bubbles! DONE," tweeted Pietersen.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson raised the issue of a travel ban on the families of England's cricketers with Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison during a recent diplomatic visit to Washington DC.

Earlier, England pacer Stuart Broad had confirmed that he will travel to Australia for the upcoming Ashes provided he stays fit. There are negotiations going on between the ECB and CA and both boards are trying to find compromises to quarantine and living arrangements during the two-month trip.

Australia are the current holders of the Ashes 'Urn', after having drawn the previous series 2-2 in England.

(With ANI inputs)