On Saturday, the third and final ODI between India women and England women came to an controversial end after all-rounder Deepti Sharma ran out Charlie Dean at the non-striker end as the batter was backing up too far ahead when the ball was about to be released. This helped India defeat England by 16 runs in the third and final ODI to clinch the series 3-0. On Monday, after reaching India, Deepti revealed that her side gave warnings to Dean, but when they saw her still venturing out of her crease, they decided to run her out.

"It was our plan because she was leaving the crease repeatedly. We have even warned her. So, whatever we did was according to the rules and regulations," Deepti Sharma said.

"We had told the umpires too. But she was still doing it, so we had no other option," she added.

However, England's designated captain Heather Knight, who missed the series, said that Team India did not give any warnings and they should not be "lying".

"The game is over, Charlie was dismissed legitimately. India were deserved winners of the match and the series. But no warnings were given. They don't need to be given, so it hasn't made the dismissal any less legitimate," she said in a tweet.

In another tweet, she said: "But if they're comfortable with the decision to affect the run out, India shouldn't feel the need to justify it by lying about warnings."

The Marylebone Cricket Club -- the custodians of the laws of cricket - came out with a statement yet again clarifying their stance on the subject. The MCC had earlier this year moved the mode of dismissal from the 'unfair play' section of their laws to the 'run out' section, and the ICC is set to also adopt that change from October 1.

"MCC this year announced amendments to the laws of cricket to move being run out at the non-striker's end, from law 41 unfair play, to law 38 run out," the statement stated.

The third ODI was also pace great Jhulan Goswami's last international match. "Every team wants to win. We wanted to give her good farewell by winning the game. As a team, whatever effort we could put, we gave," Deepti said.

"This is historic. For the first time we beat England in England. We won the series 3-0 and Jhulan di had a great role to play in it. It was her final match," she added. "We will miss her on the field. We will follow her dedication on the field."