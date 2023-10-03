England cricket team star Jos Buttler picked his dream five-a-side ODI team and just one Indian cricket team batter was able to make the cut. Buttler did not include Virat Kohli but instead went with the India skipper Virat Kohli. When it comes to the batters, Buttler included South Africa's Quinton De Kock along with Rohit and picked Australia's Glenn Maxwell as the all-rounder option. In the bowling department, he went for South Africa pacer Andrich Nortje and his England teammate Adil Rashid.

Adil Rashid (England)

184 ODI wickets at an average of 32.41, economy 5.67

11 Cricket World Cup wickets at an average 47.81, economy of 5.71

Adil's was Buttler's first selection- tipped to enjoy a successful trip to India next month as England attempt to defend their title.

Back in 2019, the leg-spinner got 11 scalps in his debut World Cup on home soil, including figures of 3/54 (10) against Australia, 3/66 (10) when taking on Afghanistan. His economy was under five an over against New Zealand in the final, where the side eventually lifted the trophy.

Rashid will be aiming to enjoy India's spin-friendly conditions and comes into the tournament boasting strong form, going 10 ODI matches on the trot taking at least one wicket.

In the last 10 ODIs, Rashid has taken 22 wickets at an average of 22.72, at an economy of 5.95, taking a wicket every 23 deliveries. He could pass the 200 wickets milestone during the tournament, with 16 more scalps to go.

Quinton de Kock

6,178 ODI runs at 44.75, Strike Rate 95.75

450 Cricket World Cup runs at 30.00, Strike Rate 85.55

190 catches, 16 stumpings

18 catches, 1 stumping

The 30-year-old is pulling down the curtains on his ODI career after the Cricket World Cup, but his threat as a match-winner is still widely recognized ahead of Proteas campaign in India.

He strikes close to a run-a-ball in the 50-over format, de Kock's average of 44.75 is great, considering the new ball challenges at the top of the order and his aggressive, high-risk approach with the bat.

At World Cups, de Kock has not made a huge score. He made three half-centuries at the 2019 tournament, including a knock of 68 (74) against England and 52 (51) against Australia in a winning effort.

Rohit Sharma

10,031 ODI runs at an average of 48.69, Strike Rate 90.26

978 Cricket World Cup runs at an average of 65.20, Strike Rate 95.97

Having recently 10,000 ODI runs, the Indian skipper's 2019 Cricket World Cup campaign is fresh in everyone's memory. Bouncing back from the heartbreak of missing India's 2011 squad, Rohit showed glimpses of his class with 137 (126) against Bangladesh and also two half-centuries at the 2015 tournament.

The 2019 campaign for Rohit exceeded everyone's expectations, blasting five centuries, including three tons in successive knocks against England, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka. He scored 648 runs in the tournament with five tons and a fifty, ending up as leading run-scorer in the tournament.

Rohit will most likely pass 1,000 runs in Cricket World Cup matches, with his average of 65.20 only bettered by one player to cross four four figures - South Africa's AB de Villiers.

Glenn Maxwell

3,490 ODI runs at an average of 33.88, Strike Rate 124.82

501 runs at an average of 38.53, Strike Rate 169.25

60 ODI wickets at an average of 50.23, economy 5.56

6 wickets at an average of 85.50, Economy 5.89

Highly regarded as a match-winner both with ball and bat, Maxwell was acknowledged by his English rival, and will be key for Australia in Indian conditions.

At Cricket World Cup 2019, Maxwell was not blessed with a lot of opportunities with the bat, mostly taking to the crease in death-over situations, but in 2015 campaign, Maxwell stepped up. He made a swashbuckling 102 (53) against Sri Lanka in Sydney, as well as quick-fire half-centuries against Afghanistan and England on the road to lifting the trophy.

Churning runs out through the middle and death overs with the bat, Maxwell will also be useful with his off-spin and could be taking a greater responsibility on slower pitches.

Anrich Nortje

36 ODI wickets at an average of 27.27, economy 5.85

Yet to play at a Cricket World Cup

Battling Anrich Nortje is a headache, and Buttler knows first hand, dismissed by the Proteas quick in their first meeting in the ODI format back in January.

Nortje's plan of hitting back of the length brought Buttler undone in Bloemfontein, who edged to Quinton de Kock. Buttler has scored only 19 runs off 15 balls against Nortje in the format aside from the dismissal.

Ruled out with a hand injury for the 2019 tournament, the 2023 competition was supposed to be his first WC, but he was ruled out of the squad due to an injury again.