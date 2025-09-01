Former Indian cricket team batter Aakash Chopra believes that Jitesh Sharma should be the top choice for the wicket-keeper batter position in the squad for the T20 World Cup 2026. Chopra pointed out that Jitesh has the best numbers among all wicket-keeper batters for India when it comes to batting in the middle order. While Sanju Samson has brilliant numbers while batting between No. 1 to 3, they fall drastically when batting in the middle order. With Shubman Gill emerging as a choice to open the batting with Abhishek Sharma, it is highly likely that the team management will look to play the wicket-keeper between No. 4 to 7. As a result, Chopra said that Jitesh's numbers make him the top pick.

"We come to the man who is there (in the Asia Cup squad). I feel he will play in the XI. That is Jitesh Sharma. When he has played at Nos. 1 to 3, he has a strike rate of 135 and an average of 25. We shouldn't think too much about that because he won't get a chance there. However, his numbers at Nos. 4 to 7 have become a lot better," he said on YouTube.

"He has a strike rate of 166 and an average of 28. He is the first batter whose strike rate is above 150. So when the pecking order is prepared, he will go right at the top. Jitesh Sharma's numbers have looked the best amongst everyone else. Jitesh Sharma is shining bright. He seems to be at No. 1," Chopra added.

Chopra also spoke about KL Rahul as a potential option and what can prove to be the difference-maker.

"His numbers in the top three are very good, but we are not supposed to look very deep and spend too much time on numbers in the top three. When I look at Nos. 4 to 7, he still has an average of 40, but he has a strike rate of 133. I don't think a strike rate of 133 at Nos. 4 to 7 is going to cut it. No one looks close to KL Rahul in terms of average, but a strike rate of 133," Chopra explained.