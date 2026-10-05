Veteran India pacer Mohammed Shami last played international cricket in 2025. Sometimes injuries, sometimes fitness, and on other occasions, some unknown reasons saw the seamer being ignored by the national selection committee. Even as Shami continues to perform in domestic cricket, the hopes of his comeback to the national team are fading with every passing day. Dinesh Karthik, former India cricketer and an active pundit at present, asserted that the national team has moved on from Shami and there is "no point" in going back to him, even if the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) chief selector Ajit Agarkar is no longer holding his seat.

The Indian team endured a torrid run against West Indies in the ODI series, even as they won 2-1. While there is no doubt that the wickets were batting friendly, bowlers' repeated struggles left fans, pundits and even former cricketers disappointed. Yet, Karthik does not feel handing Shami a recall would be the right call.

"No, I feel there are other pacers," Karthik said when asked about Shami's place, in a video with Cricbuzz. "India moved beyond him. There is no point in going back. So I wouldn't be looking at Shami, even though he has bowled very well," he added.

In the bowling unit, India has the likes of Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna among the established stars, while the likes of Gurnoor Brar, Aquib Nabi, Anshul Kamboj, etc. are being gradually given more opportunities.

In comparison, however, Karthik is keen to see the likes of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli continuing to play for the national team. In fact, Karthik also feels that the future of ODI cricket looks bleak after the veteran duo bid adieu to the game, potentially after next year's World Cup.

"Yes, because they are two of the biggest names, and India being at the epicentre of where world cricket is, if we lose two of the best cricketers, it is going to have an effect," he said.

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