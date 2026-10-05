The semi-final match between Toronto Sixers and Mississauga Masters in the Canada Super60 tournament witnessed a bizarre moment that left fans and commentators stunned. Playing at BC Place in Vancouver, Toronto posted 130/4 in 10 overs, with Kieron Pollard smashing 40 off just 16 balls. In reply, Mississauga Masters put up a spirited fight, thanks largely to Alex Lees' blistering 39 off 11 deliveries. However, they eventually fell short by nine runs as Toronto Sixers booked their place in the final.

During Toronto's innings, a delivery from Mississauga pacer Ali Khan became the talking point of the match. In the ninth over, Khan bowled a bouncer that sailed over both Pollard and the wicketkeeper before landing directly in the stands.

First in my bloodline to see wide ball go for Six (6wd) https://t.co/3NWky1KtpT — Dinda Academy (@academy_dinda) October 5, 2026

The commentators were left shocked and initially called it a wide and a six, as such an incident is rarely, if ever, seen in cricket. However, the umpire signalled only a wide and awarded five runs to Toronto, despite the ball crossing the boundary rope on the full. According to MCC Law 19.7, a batter can be credited with a six only if the ball has been struck by the bat.

Detailed rule

19.7.1 says a Boundary 6 will be scored if and only if the ball has been struck by the bat and is first grounded beyond the boundary without having been in contact with the ground within the field of play. This shall apply even if the ball has previously touched a fielder.

19.7.2 says a Boundary 4 will be scored when a ball that is grounded beyond the boundarywhether struck by the bat or not, was first grounded within the boundary, or has not been struck by the bat.

Hence, a wide that the batter never touches, even if it clears the rope on the full, is a boundary 4. The one-run wide penalty is separate and still stands (Law 22.6), so the total is 5 wides, not 7.

Talking about the match, Toronto Sixers defeated Mississauga Masters by nine runs in the semi-final to advance to the final. In the other semi-final, Vancouver Anchors defeated Brampton Blitz by six wickets, setting up a title clash against Toronto.

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