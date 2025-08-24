Time and again, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has tried to get India to resume bilateral cricket but the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has continued to turn down the offer. Even though India vs Pakistan cricket remains the highest-selling cricket commodity in the game, the two nations only meet each other in multi-nation events. As the countdown for another India vs Pakistan clash in the Asia Cup begins, PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi has said no to the possibility of 'begging' India again for bilateral cricket.

Other than bilateral cricket, India and Pakistan have also had several issues over hosting rights of multi-nation events. Though India have the hosting rights for this year's Asia Cup, it is being held in UAE, a neutral venue. It all happened after India refused to travel to Pakistan for the ICC Champions Trophy earlier this year.

PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi, who is also the Asian Cricket Council boss, is now clear that all the negotiations regarding Indo-Pak cricket with the BCCI will happen on 'equal footing'

"I think we are very clear that whenever talks are held will be on an equal footing with India and there will be no more begging for negotiations. That time has passed and whatever will happen will be on the basis of equality," Naqvi said during a press conference in Lahore, just days before the start of the Asia Cup.

Earlier, the Indian government also cleared that there will be no bilateral cricket with Pakistan in the foreseeable future, but the two teams can continue to play against each other in multi-nation events.

India and Pakistan are scheduled to square off on September 14 in the league stage of the Asia Cup. The two teams can possibly play against each other in the later stages of the tournament as well.