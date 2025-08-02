Indian cricket team spinner Yuzvendra Chahal has opened up on his relation with his ex-wife Dhanashree Verma, who is an actor-choreographer, in a recent podcast. Chahal and Dhanashree were granted divorce by the Mumbai family court in March this year, ending their five-year marriage. The duo tied the knot in December 2020 but as per their petition, they separated in June 2022. In February this year, the couple filed a joint petition before the family court seeking divorce by mutual consent.

Now, Chahal has revealed that he has not texted or talked to Dhanashree for a long time now. He added that after 2024 T20 World Cup, the couple was left with formal talks only.

"I had not seen her for a very long time, and then I saw her on a video call, where the lawyers spoke to us. That's it, no message or anything after that. Before the divorce, we weren't on talking terms for six to seven months. We would talk only if there was something very important; otherwise, nothing. It was like that for a while, but after the T20 World Cup, it started properly," said Chahal on Raj Shamani's YouTube channel.

When asked who started the talks of divoce between the two. Chahal said, "She brought it up at times, even I did on some occasions, and it happened one day mutually."

Asked if there was any chance to work it out, Chahal said, "No, we tried enough. I tried my best."

The divorce case of Chahal and Dhanashree grabbed headlines with scrutiny into both of their lives and the spinner spoke openly about his mental health struggles during the phase.

Chahal made it clear that he never cheated on Dhanashree despite many rumours about him. He also said that they kept their separation a secret from the world till their divorce was finalised.

"It was going on for a long while. We decided we do not want to show the people. Who knew if it did not happen. Maybe, it will become a different scenario. We were like until we reached to a point of end, we are not going to say anything. We will be like a normal couple on social media," Chahal said.