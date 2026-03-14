Pakistan batter Salman Ali Agha was dismissed in an extremely rare and unconventional manner during the second ODI against Bangladesh at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka on Friday. The incident occurred in the 39th over of Pakistan's innings when the visitors were building a strong partnership. While the rules of the game allowed the officials to give the decision in favour of the bowling team, the entire incident has been condemned widely on social media, with the Bangladesh skipper Mehidy Hasan Miraz facing severe scrutiny over the unsportsmanlike act. In fact, former India batter Mohammad Kaif has also slammed Mehidy Hasan on social media.

Agha and Mohammad Rizwan were on the crease when the incident happened. On the fourth delivery of the over, bowled by Bangladesh captain Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Rizwan played a gentle push down the ground. The ball rolled towards Agha, who was standing outside his crease at the non-striker's end after backing up.

As the ball made contact with his pads, Agha bent down and picked it up before handing it back. Miraz quickly collected the ball and broke the stumps with Agha still outside the crease, appealing for a run-out.

The on-field umpire upheld the appeal and referred the decision upstairs. The third umpire also ruled in Bangladesh's favour, confirming Agha's dismissal.

The decision left Agha visibly frustrated as he walked back to the pavilion. Visuals showed the Pakistan batter expressing his displeasure after the dismissal.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Kaif wrote: "This is so not done. No desperation of getting wickets can justify this run out. That too from a captain. Youngsters please remember, even if the World Cup final is on the line never do what the Bangladesh skipper did. Sports without fair play is no sports."

This is so not done. No desperation of getting wickets can justify this run out. That too from a captain. Youngsters please remember, even if the World Cup final is on the line never do what the Bangladesh skipper did. Sports without fair play is no sports. https://t.co/1N5LjEuFUK — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) March 13, 2026

The incident also led to brief exchanges between players from both sides on the field. Rizwan was seen in discussion with the Bangladesh players, while Litton Das defended the appeal made by Miraz.

The unusual run-out quickly became the talking point of the match, drawing attention to the circumstances surrounding the dismissal. Many users took to X in support of Agha, while others said that Pakistan's T20I captain forgot his basic duty of getting back to his crease.

Meanwhile, after Agha's dismissal, Pakistan's team got bundled out for 274 runs in 47.3 overs, with Maaz Sadaqat being the top scorer with 75 runs. Pakistan has already lost the first match of the series, and this is a must-win for them to remain alive.

With IANS inputs