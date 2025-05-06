After the intense two months of the IPL will be over, the Indian men's cricket team will be touring England for a five-match Test series. This is going to be a crucial series for India as it will be the beginning of the 2025-27 cycle of the World Test Championship for them. Rohit Sharma and co failed to complete a hat-trick of reaching the WTC finals after losing to Australia in the five-match Border-Gavaskar Trophy earlier in January. The series was truly a debacle for India as they ended up losing 1-3.

As the selection committee gears up to shortlist players, a report from The Indian Express recently revealed that pacer Jasprit Bumrah is not likely to be appointed as India's vice-captain against England. The pacer was appointed Rohit's deputy in the Tests against Australia and even led India in the first and the fifth match.

After the Australia Tests, Bumrah was out of action due to a back injury and recently returned to the field during the IPL. To keep Bumrah's workload in check, the report stated that the pacer is not likely to play all the five matches against England and the management is looking to give the vice captain duties to a player, who will be playing all the games.

"We want a player who will be available for all five Test matches, and he should be given the vice-captain's role. Bumrah won't be playing all five matches, so we don't want to appoint different deputies for different games. It will be better if the captain and vice-captain should be certain and play all five Tests," a BCCI source told The Indian Express.

The report further stated the management is also looking to appoint a "young face" as the vice captain. Looking at current lot, the decision can be made between Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant, and KL Rahul.

The five-match Test series between India and England will kick-start from June 20 with the first match to be played in Leeds.

Talking about the WTC 2023-25 final, the summit clash will be played between Australia and South Africa from June 11 at Lord's.