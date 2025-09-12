The Indian Premier League (IPL) chairman Arun Dhumal has suggested that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will appoint its new president 'unanimously'. In an exclusive interview with NDTV, Dhumal revealed that the board elections, which were scheduled to take place on September 28, are unlikely to be held this year. While the rules allow for an election, the appointment can be unanimous if a candidate is guaranteed to secure a unanimous verdict. In that case, no election is required, and the candidate is appointed unopposed.

"The nominations would start and you will get to know who is becoming. I don't think there will be any elections. It would be done unanimously," Dhumal told NDTV on Friday.

"So, let the members sit and take a call. As of now, everyone has to give their representation. Once that list is out, we will be able to make out who will be taking what position."

Currently, after former India cricketer Roger Binny was ineligible to continue as BCCI President after he turned 70 on July 19, Vice-President Rajeev Shukla has been managing things at the top. Shukla, who has been the BCCI Vice-President since late 2020, is also the senior-most office-bearer in the board's present regime.

Apart from Devajit Saikia being the secretary, Rohan Gauns Desai and Prabhtej Bhatia are serving as joint secretary and treasurer, respectively, after being elected to the roles earlier this year.

Interestingly, the date of the BCCI elections and AGM in Mumbai coincides with the day the 2025 Men's T20 Asia Cup final is slated to be held at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. If India enters the title clash, then there's a possibility of none of the office bearers from the BCCI being present for it in Dubai.

In a separate interaction, Dhumal revealed that the identity of the new lead sponsor of the Indian team will be known in the next two-three weeks.

The search for India's new lead jersey sponsor began after its deal with Dream11 ended due to the passing of Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill 2025.

"I think what is done is done (on Dream 11's exit)). I would not like to talk about that. But we have started the ball rolling as far as the next sponsor is concerned. I am sure within 2-3 weeks we will get to know that," Dhumal told reporters on Friday, on the sidelines of PlayCom 2025 summit.

(With IANS Inputs)