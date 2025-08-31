Delhi Premier League 2025 became the latest talk of town but for all the wrong reasons. During the Eliminator match between West Delhi Lions against South Delhi Superstarz on Friday, star players Nitish Rana and Digvesh Rathi got involved in an ugly spat. The incident got so ugly that other players and umpires had to intervene and make peace between the two stars, who are also big names in the IPL. After the game, both of them were penalised by the DPL, where Rathi was fined with 80 per cent of his match fees while Rana had to play 50 per cent.

For the unversed, Rana-led West Delhi Lions have reached the final of DPL 2025, which will be played against Central Delhi Kings on Sunday. Ahead of the grand finale clash, Rana took to Instagram and shared a cryptic yet hilarious post, which grabbed everyone's attention.

Rana posted a photo, holding his baby in his arms. He put the baby's finger on lips, indicating a "keep quiet" gesture. The post went viral in no time and many IPL stars came forward and flooded the comment section with hilarious remarks.

Surprisingly, England batter Phil Salt, who was also Rana's teammate at KKR, also commented on the post and wrote, "Rana Ji (along with some laughing emojis).

Royal Challengers Bengaluru spinner, who played with Rana in KKR, also wrote, "That's why I always call you BADSHAH."

Rana's current IPL team Rajasthan Royals also wrote, "Special". Meanwhile, pacer Harshit Rana, who is also a part of the DPL and also known for his aggressive nature, wrote, "Yeh hui na baat (That's the spirit)."

Earlier on Saturday, Digvesh, who was banned for one match during IPL 2025, was slammed by Rana for provoking the incident.

"It's not about who's right or wrong, he came to win the match for his team, and I came to win for mine. But respecting the game of cricket is my responsibility, and it's his as well. He was the one who started it," Rana said during a media interaction, as quoted by India Today.

"Yes, if someone pokes me or gets in my face, I'm not someone who will just sit quietly. Because this is how I've always played my cricket. If someone pokes me, and they think they'll get me out by provoking me, then I can also hit back with sixes. What happened was an example of that," Rana added.