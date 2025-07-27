Indian cricket team all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy finally broke his silence on the rumours of him leaving Sunrisers Hyderabad. Ahead of the IPL 2026 auctions, some reports emerged, stating that SRH star has expressed his desire to leave the franchise, over his role in the team. However, Reddy took to social media to clear the air. "I tend to stay away from the noise, but some things deserve clarity. My connection with SRH is built on trust, respect, and years of shared passion. I'll always stand by this team," Reddy posted on X (formerly known as Twitter).

I tend to stay away from the noise, but some things deserve clarity. My connection with SRH is built on trust, respect, and years of shared passion.

I'll always stand by this team. — Nitish Kumar Reddy (@NKReddy07) July 27, 2025

According to a report by India Today, Reddy is looking for a new start as he is not happy with his role at SRH. Reddy was retained by the Hyderabad-based franchise at Rs 6 crore ahead of the mega auction of IPL 2025.

In the 2024 season, Reddy had an amazing outing with 303 runs in 13 matches and also took three wickets. However, he failed to repeat his heroics in 2025 as he scored only 182 runs in 13 games.

The report also stated that Reddy had conveyed to SRH that he wanted to bat at No.4 in the 2025 season and his request was accepted by the franchise. However, the pitch conditions forced them to bring in Heinrich Klaasen at No.4, pushing Reddy down at 5 and sometimes even 6 or 7.

Talking about Reddy, the all-rounder is also going through a legal trouble as his former agent filed a petition against him, asking him to clear his dues of Rs 5 crore.

According to some sources of India Today, Reddy opted for a new manager during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 against Australia, ending his four-year relationship with Square The One. However, the agency has now accused him for not clearing the dues.

A petition under Section 11(6) of the Arbitration and Conciliation Act has been filed by Square The One Private Limited, accusing the Sunrisers Hyderabad all-rounder of breaching the management agreement and non-payment of dues.