After Ben Stokes' retirement, Harry Brook has been primed to take over the Test captaincy. Already the captain of England's ODI and T20 sides, Brook would be an obvious choice to lead the Test team too, given that he has been Stokes' vice-captain since September. Stokes retired from international cricket on Monday after the Test series loss to New Zealand, in which Brook was also involved.

The following day, speaking in his role as T20 captain ahead of the five-match series against India starting on Wednesday, Brook said it would be "great" to be Test captain.

After that comment, Iceland Cricket, known for its tongue-in-cheek posts, made a hilarious observation. "Harry Brook ready to lead England in all three formats. That's nightclubs, beaches, and police stations," it wrote.

Harry Brook ready to lead England in all three formats. That's nightclubs, beaches, and police stations. https://t.co/P9tUHchZrJ — Iceland Cricket (@icelandcricket) June 30, 2026

Brook accepted that it would be a "tough job" to juggle captaincy across all three formats but said it would be manageable because he has "committed completely to England cricket."

"I've said that I don't want to play any franchise cricket, bar The Hundred, and everything that I want to do is play cricket for England. And everything I do on and off the field is to try to perform as well as I possibly can for England.

"Hence the reason I don't play in the IPL, PSL, or any of the other franchise competitions."

Brook added that he would be happy to take on the role.

"It'd be a privilege to do it, to captain England in the highest format of our game," Brook said. "It's the pinnacle - playing Test cricket is the greatest thing that I've ever done in my life, and it's a dream, something that I've always wanted to do since I could speak.

"It's not up to me, that decision. But if I were offered it, then I'd be happy to take it."

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