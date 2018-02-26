 
don't
miss
All Sports
Cricket

Nidahas Trophy: Bangladesh Name Courtney Walsh As Interim Coach For Tri-Series

Updated: 26 February 2018 19:19 IST

Courtney Walsh has been Bangladesh's fast bowling coach since early 2016 but had never been called on to take charge of the entire squad.

Nidahas Trophy: Bangladesh Name Courtney Walsh As Interim Coach For Tri-Series
Walsh has been Bangladesh's fast bowling coach since early 2016 © AFP

Bangladesh Cricket Board on Monday named West Indies fast bowling great Courtney Walsh as interim coach for next month's tri-nation Twenty20 series in Sri Lanka. Walsh has been Bangladesh's fast bowling coach since early 2016 but had never been called on to take charge of the entire squad. Bangladesh have been without a head coach since October when Chandika Hathurusingha, a former Sri Lankan batsman, quit after three years at the helm to join his struggling home team. Former skipper Khaled Mahmud filled the void as team director recently, when Bangladesh lost a Test and Twenty20 home series against Sri Lanka.

"Walsh has vast experience and everyone respects him as well," Bangladesh Cricket Board president Nazmul Hassan told reporters.

Bangladesh named a 16-man squad for the tri-nation Twenty20 against Sri Lanka starting March 6. India is the other team in the tournament.

All-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has been included despite a niggling finger injury that forced him out of the recent Sri Lanka series. Off-spinner Mehedi Hasan will fill in as back-up. 

Hassan said Shakib could bowl but not bat so they would rest him in the lead-up to the tournament.

"His finger was swollen. So we can't take any risk with Shakib," he said.

Fast bowler Mashrafe Mortaza turned down requests from the board to emerge from Twenty20 retirement to feature in the tournament.

There are five changes to the Twenty20 squad against Sri Lanka.

Opener Imrul Kayes, paceman Taskin Ahmed and wicketkeeper-batsman Nurul Hasan have returned along with Mehedi and regular skipper Shakib.

Mohammad Saifuddin, Mahedi Hasan, Zakir Hasan, Afif Hossain and Mohammad Mithun were dropped.   

Squad: Shakib Al Hasan (captain), Mahmudullah Riyad (vice captain), Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Imrul Kayes, Mushfiqur Rahim, Sabbir Rahman, Mustafizur Rahman, Rubel Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Abu Hider, Abu Jayed, Ariful Haque, Nazmul Islam, Nurul Hasan, Mehedi Hasan.

(With AFP Inputs)

Topics : Bangladesh Cricket Team Courtney Walsh Cricket
Get the latest South Africa vs India 2018 news, check South Africa vs India 2018 schedule and live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more South Africa vs India 2018 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • The tournament will start on march 6
  • The tournament will have a round robin format
  • Walsh has been Bangladesh's fast bowling coach since early 2016
Related Articles
Courtney Walsh Relishes Challenge as Bangladesh Bowling Coach
Courtney Walsh Relishes Challenge as Bangladesh Bowling Coach
Thilan Samarweera Appointed Bangladesh Batting Consultant
Thilan Samarweera Appointed Bangladesh Batting Consultant
Courtney Walsh to Become Bangladesh Specialist Bowling Coach
Courtney Walsh to Become Bangladesh Specialist Bowling Coach
Appointing Anil Kumble as India Coach a Great Move by BCCI: Courtney Walsh
Appointing Anil Kumble as India Coach a Great Move by BCCI: Courtney Walsh
West Indies Great Courtney Walsh Queries Australia
West Indies Great Courtney Walsh Queries Australia's Pace Obsession
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 121
2 South Africa 115
3 Australia 104
4 New Zealand 100
5 England 99
Last updated on: 14 February 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.