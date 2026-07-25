Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Saturday stepped down, a move that came amid widespread protests demanding his resignation over the alleged irregularities in competitive examinations. The protest at Jantar Mantar began on June 6 and gained wider attention after Ladakh activist Sonam Wangchuk joined with an indefinite hunger strike on June 28, which ended on Thursday night after 26 days.

After the resignation, Dinesh Karthik and Jwala Gutta reacted on social media. "The next decade is India's," wrote Karthik on X along with a photo of a long statement. "At the end of the day, we're all working towards a better India. The clarity, collaboration, and relentlessness of the younger generation is something that I'm extremely in awe of. The future is bright, and the next generation is going to take us to new heights. Jai Hind," Karthik wrote.

The next decade is India's pic.twitter.com/6IXNR8y8wK — DK (@DineshKarthik) July 25, 2026

Jwala Gutta posted a photo of the national flag.

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi has been given additional charge of the Ministry of Education following the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan amid protests over exam paper leaks.

The President's Office, after accepting Pradhan's resignation, confirmed Joshi's appointment in a communiqué this evening.

Joshi is currently the Union Minister of Food and Consumer Affairs.

Pradhan, 57, in his resignation letter on the 35th day of the protests at Delhi's Jantar Mantar over exam paper leaks, said he decided to step down in order to prevent anti-national forces from exploiting the situation.

"For over four decades, I have dedicated myself to the cause of students, teachers, and educational reform. I have always believed that a robust, inclusive, and visionary education system forms the cornerstone of a strong nation," he said in his resignation letter.

Hours after his resignation, the CJP spokespersons, Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka, in a joint press conference with Union ministers JP Nadda and Jitendra Singh, announced that they had ended the protest "in good faith" after the Centre assured them it would meet their demands.

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