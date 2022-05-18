New Zealand Women stalwart Katey Martin called time on her decorated cricketing career, which spanned 21 years, on Wednesday. The 37-year-old wicketkeeper-batter represented New Zealand in 103 ODIs, 95 T20 Internationals (T20Is) and one Test and fell just one short of making 200 international appearances. "It's been an incredible experience. To all my team-mates, coaches, opposition, fans and friends I've met along the way, I want to thank you for making my time in cricket so memorable," Martin was quoted as saying in a New Zealand Cricket release.

"I also want to thank New Zealand Cricket, the New Zealand Cricket Players Association and Otago Cricket for their support over my entire career," she further said.

"Cricket really has given me my life - from leaving Dunedin as a youngster to attend the NZC Academy in Christchurch, to traveling the world as a White Fern and representing my country - it's been a dream come true," Martin said.

She also expressed her gratitude to her parents for the support they showed her.

"I've been fortunate to have a very supportive family throughout my time. Dad travelled to India for my debut in 2003 and has made his presence known around the boundary ropes ever since," she said.

"Both Mum and Dad took a campervan around the North Island for the recent Women's World Cup - to say I've been lucky to have them on this journey with me is an understatement," Martin said.

Martin revealed her mind was all but made up ahead of New Zealand's last match in the Women's World Cup held earlier this year against Pakistan.

"I knew heading into that match it could be my last time playing for New Zealand, hence why I was quite emotional. " she said. "I took some time after the tournament to talk to family and friends to solidify my decision before making it official today."

Martin had made her international debut in 2003 with a Test match against India. She went on to make her ODI debut later on the same tour, at Brabourne Stadium.

Promoted

Her T20I debut came in 2008 against Australia Women.

She finished her career with 1793 runs in ODIs and 996 runs in T20Is. She also took 63 catches and effected 19 stumpings in the 50-over format, while she took 33 catches and effected 24 stumpings in T20Is.