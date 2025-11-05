NZ vs WI 1st T20I Live Score: New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner won the toss and opted to bowl against West Indies in the T20I series-opener in Auckland. New Zealand came into the series on the back of 3-0 ODI series sweep of England, while West Indies edged out Bangladesh in their three-match T20I series. The Kiwis are without Tim Seifert, who fractured a finger on domestic duty, but they've handed another opportunity to young wicketkeeper Mitchell Hay. (Live Scorecard)

New Zealand XI: Tim Robinson, Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Michael Bracewell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner (c), Zakary Foulkes, Kyle Jamieson, Jacob Duffy.a

West Indies XI: Shai Hope (c), Alick Athanaze, Brandon King, Roston Chase, Ackeem Auguste, Rovman Powell, Jason Holder, Romario Shepherd, Matthew Forde, Akeal Hosein, Jayden Seales.