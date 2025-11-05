New Zealand vs West Indies Live Score Updates 1st T20I
NZ vs WI 1st T20I Live Score: New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner won the toss and opted to bowl against West Indies in the T20I series-opener in Auckland. New Zealand came into the series on the back of 3-0 ODI series sweep of England, while West Indies edged out Bangladesh in their three-match T20I series. The Kiwis are without Tim Seifert, who fractured a finger on domestic duty, but they've handed another opportunity to young wicketkeeper Mitchell Hay. (Live Scorecard)
New Zealand XI: Tim Robinson, Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Michael Bracewell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner (c), Zakary Foulkes, Kyle Jamieson, Jacob Duffy.a
West Indies XI: Shai Hope (c), Alick Athanaze, Brandon King, Roston Chase, Ackeem Auguste, Rovman Powell, Jason Holder, Romario Shepherd, Matthew Forde, Akeal Hosein, Jayden Seales.
Ackeem Auguste is in next.
OUT! STRAIGHT UP AND CAUGHT! Kyle Jamieson does the trick and gets his first wicket. Alick Athanaze departs on 16 (9) and West Indies are 28/2.
FOUR! Smashed! Kyle bowls it full with a cross seam, on off, Alick Athanaze swings freely and lofts it over mid off for a one-bounce boundary down the ground.
Kyle Jamieson is back on. Hits the deck hard, outside off, Shai Hope waits back and cuts it behind square on the off side for a single.
FOUR! Cheeky! Hard length, just outside off, cutting away off the strip. Alick Athanaze opens the bat face at the last second and gets a bit of an outside edge. The ball shoots between the keeper and the short third fielder for a boundary.
SIX! He has picked the bones out of it! Zakary comes from around the stumps and lands it full, angling into the batter. Alick Athanaze plays with the angle and clears his front foot before sailing it cleanly over deep mid-wicket for a six. The first biggie of the game.
Swings in prodigiously from off, on a hard length. Shai Hope hops off and nudges it to the left of square leg for a single.
Wild swing and a miss! Slams the deck really hard, does Foulkes, outside off. Shai Hope swings to smash it down town with a flat-batted angle, but misses to connect.
Hard length, outside off, Shai Hope works it to the cover region.
Whoa, Foulkes starts with a hooping inswinger from a good length. Shai Hope is cramped up for space, but just gets an inside edge onto the back pad.
Back of a length, on off, punched off the back foot to cover.
Good length, on the leg stump line, Alick Athanaze shuffles across to ramp it behind, but misses.
Tap and run! Short of a good length, around off. Shai Hope hops in the crease and dabs it to the right of the gully fielder for a single.
Lucky escape for Alick Athanaze! Good-length delivery, right on top of off. Hope smashes it back down the ground with a flat bat, goes straight to Duffy, who sticks out his right hand to pluck it. The ball goes past his fingertips and smashes the stumps at the bowler's end, with Athanaze well out of his crease. Duffy is convinced he got a touch before it hit the stumps. The umpires go upstairs. Multiple replays are checked, but there's no conclusive evidence to suggest the ball touched his fingers. The third umpire deems it Not Out. Jacob and the Kiwi players are clearly not pleased with that.
Gone? Shai Hope has hit this one back towards the stumps at the bowling end. Alick Athanaze is out of his crease, but did Jacob Duffy get a touch on it? There is no clear angle for the third umpire to confirm whether the ball brushed his fingertips. Visible disappointment on Duffy’s face. UltraEdge would have helped, but there is no DRS in use today. It will stay as NOT OUT!
Big swing and a miss! Around off on a good length. Shai Hope weighs on the back foot, tries to pull it with all his might, but does not connect.
A bit too loose from Hope! Swings away gently, outside off on a length. Shai Hope does not move his feet and goes fishing at it. Hangs his bat away from his body and the ball beats the bat by a whisker.
WIDE! Sprays it down the leg stump line on a good length. Shai Hope misses the flick shot. Wide called.
On a hard length, outside off, Shai Hope crunches it to the right of covers for a single as Bracewell makes a half stop there.
Full and on off, Shai Hope crisply drives it away, but straight to mid off.