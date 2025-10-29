New Zealand vs England, 2nd ODI, Live Updates: New Zealand skipper Mitchell Santner won the toss and opted to bowl against England in the second ODI in Hamilton on Wednesday. The Blackcaps are currently leading 1-0 in three-match ODI series. Earlier on Sunday, Harry Brook's stunning 135 went in vain as New Zealand beat England by four wickets in the ODI series opener. Batting first, England got bundled out for 223. In return, New Zealand chased down the target in just 36.4 overs. (Live Scorecard)