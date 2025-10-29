Story ProgressBack to home
New Zealand vs England, 2nd ODI: Live Score Updates
New Zealand vs England, 2nd ODI, Live Updates: New Zealand skipper Mitchell Santner won the toss and opted to bowl against England in the second ODI in Hamilton.
New Zealand vs England, 2nd ODI, Live Updates: New Zealand skipper Mitchell Santner won the toss and opted to bowl against England in the second ODI in Hamilton on Wednesday. The Blackcaps are currently leading 1-0 in three-match ODI series. Earlier on Sunday, Harry Brook's stunning 135 went in vain as New Zealand beat England by four wickets in the ODI series opener. Batting first, England got bundled out for 223. In return, New Zealand chased down the target in just 36.4 overs. (Live Scorecard)
2nd ODI, England in New Zealand, 3 ODI Series, 2025, Oct 29, 2025
Play In Progress
NZ
ENG
165/9 (33.1)
Seddon Park, Hamilton
New Zealand won the toss and elected to field
CRR: 4.97
Batsman
Jofra Archer
1 (7)
Bowler
Blair Tickner
31/3 (6.1)
Mitchell Santner
41/1 (7)
Topics mentioned in this article
NZ vs ENG, 2nd ODI, Live Updates
No run.
OUT! c Mitchell Santner b Blair Tickner.
Maiden over! Looped up full and around off. Archer defends it out.
Very full and on middle and off. Jofra Archer leans across and blocks it out.
Floated on middle and leg. Jofra Archer flicks it to mid-wicket.
Tossed up full and around off. JA defends it well.
Very full and flighted with an angle on off. Archer tries to dig it out but manages an inside edge onto the pads.
An arm ball, full and on middle, this is blocked out.
Serves a low full toss on middle. Jofra Archer clips it to square leg and keeps the strike with a single.
OUT! GONE! Carse falls to the trap. Tickner is pumped up. Drops it short and on middle. Carse pulls but the ball shoots up and takes the top edge to deep square leg. Daryl Mitchell runs in and dives forward to take a brilliant catch.
Attacks the stumps with a fuller delivery. Carse blocks it to mid off.
Bowls it very full and in the blockhole. Overton digs it to mid-wicket for a single.
A low full toss outside off. Jamie Overton punches it straight to cover.
A length ball outside off. Carse cuts it to point for a single.
Looped up outside off. Driven toward deep extra cover for a single.
Tossed up on off. Pushed to the man at short cover.
Flatter, outside off. Carse lets it go.
Tossed up on off. Eased to long off for one.
FOUR! GLORIOUS! Overpitched around off. Overton drills it through the covers for a lovely boundary.
Tossed up full, on off. Jamie Overton sits low and looks to sweep it across the line. He misses and gets struck in front. Appeal from the bowler is turned down by the umpire. Mitchell Santner goes for the review. The ball tracking shows the impact outside off stump and Overston stays on.