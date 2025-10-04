New Zealand vs Australia LIVE Streaming, 3rd T20I: Australia look to seal the three-match series while New Zealand aim to bounce back as the two teams face each other in the third T20I encounter on Saturday. New Zealand were completely outplayed in the first T20I encounter as Australia chased down a target of 182 with more than three overs to spare. The second game was abandoned due to rain. If Australia win the match, the Mitchell Marsh-led side will clinch their fourth T20I series in a row.

New Zealand vs Australia LIVE Streaming, NZ v AUS 3rd T20I LIVE Telecast: Check Where and How to Watch

When will the New Zealand vs Australia 3rd T20I match take place?

The New Zealand vs Australia 3rd T20I match will take place on October 4, 2025 (IST).

Where will the New Zealand vs Australia 3rd T20I match be held?

The New Zealand vs Australia 3rd T20I match will be held at the Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui.

What time will the New Zealand vs Australia 3rd T20I match start?

The New Zealand vs Australia 3rd T20I match will start at 11:45 AM IST (7:15 PM local time).

Which TV channels will show the live telecast of the New Zealand vs Australia 3rd T20I match?

The New Zealand vs Australia 3rd T20I match will be televised live on the Sony Sports network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the New Zealand vs Australia 3rd T20I match?

The New Zealand vs Australia 3rd T20I match will be live streamed on the SonyLIV app and website.

(All details are as per information provided by the broadcaster)