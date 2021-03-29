New Zealand all-rounder Jimmy Neesham faced the brunt of Glenn Maxwell's power-hitting skills in the five-match T20I series in March, but had the last laugh as his side went on to seal a 3-2 win. On Monday, Maxwell took to Twitter to remind Neesham that he hammered him for 28 runs in an over during the third T20I, which Australia won. But once again, Neesham had the last laugh, reminding him that it was New Zealand that ended up on top.

Haha nah you get used to lifting stuff after a while https://t.co/bTlzpwIpqT pic.twitter.com/fOO0YmoP87 — Jimmy Neesham (@JimmyNeesh) March 29, 2021

Responding to a user who asked him when he will be joining the Mumbai Indians squad ahead of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021, Neesham tweeted saying "I'm coming but I'm stuck behind this bloody cargo ship."

Neesham's tweet referred to the Suez Canal being blocked by a cargo ship.

Seeing an opportunity to poke some fun at his former teammate at Punjab Kings, Maxwell tweeted "Must be hard carrying bags that are 46,44,46," reminding Neesham of that 28-run over when he had hit him for four boundaries and two sixes.

Must be hard carrying bags that are 46,44,46 https://t.co/kA6CkNT2l8 — Glenn Maxwell (@Gmaxi_32) March 29, 2021

"Haha nah you get used to lifting stuff after a while," Neesham wrote back to Maxwell, with a picture of the New Zealand team with the series trophy.

During the third T20I, Maxwell slammed 70 runs to help his side to a win.

In the first delivery at the Wellington Regional Stadium, the Aussie cricketer smashed the ball for a four towards the backward point region.

For the second delivery, Maxwell hammered the ball over square leg for a six. The ball was hit so hard, that Maxwell broke a seat in the stands. He followed it up with three more consecutive fours, and ended the over with another six.

The knock helped Australia set a target of 209 runs, and they won the match by 64 runs. Despite the win, Maxwell ended up on the losing side in the series and Neesham was part of New Zealand's team. The hosts won the decider by seven wickets.

While the two were teammates in the IPL last season, they will be facing off against each other this year.

Promoted

While Neesham was snapped up by defending champions Mumbai Indians, Maxwell was picked up by Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Their teams will take each other on for the season-opener on April 9 in Chennai.