The New Zealand cricket team will take on Afghanistan in match 16 of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. The 2019 World Cup runner ups, New Zealand are enjoying an unbeaten run, having won all their three matches so far in the tournament while Afghanistan are making their presence felt with a stunning win over reigning champions England. Here are some of the top batters and bowlers to watch out from the match between New Zealand and Afghanistan.

NZ vs AFG Dream11 Prediction: Top Batter Picks

1. Devon Conway: New Zealand's Devon Conway has scored 229 runs in 3 matches so far. The left-hander has racked in the runs at an average of 114.5 and enjoys a strike rate of 104.09. The opening batter has notched up one century. His highest score of 152 not out came in his team's opening win over England. In the last 3 matches of ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, Devon Conway has hit 27 boundaries and four sixes.

2. Rahmanullah Gurbaz: Afghanistan's Rahmanullah Gurbaz has made 148 runs in 3 matches so far. The right-handed batter averages 49.33 and has a strike rate of 100.68. The opening batter has scored one half-century. His top score of 80 came in Afghanistan's shock win over reigning champions England in their last match.

3. Daryl Mitchell: New Zealand's Daryl Mitchell has managed 137 runs in 3 matches so far. The right-handed batter averages 137 and has a strike rate of 120.17. The middle-order batter has posted one half-century. Daryl Mitchell top-scored with 89 not out in the team's win over Bangladesh. He also scored 48 in New Zealand's win over the Netherlands.

Advertisement

4. Hashmatullah Shahidi: Afghanistan's Hashmatullah Shahidi has made 112 runs in 3 matches so far. The left-handed batter averages 37.33 and has a strike rate of 69.13. The middle-order batter notched up one half-century with his highest score of 80 coming against India in the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup 2023.

5. Rachin Ravindra: New Zealand's Rachin Ravindra has made 183 runs in 3 matches so far. The left-handed batter averages 91.5 and has a strike rate of 114.37. The opener has scored one century as well as one half-century in the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. His best score of 123 not out came against England in the opening encounter of the World Cup.

NZ vs AFG Dream11 Prediction: Top Bowler Picks

1. Mitchell Santner: New Zealand's Mitchell Santner has picked up 8 wickets in 3 matches in the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. The slow left-arm orthodox bowler has taken a five-wicket haul. The Kiwi tweaker's (5/59) best performance in the 50-over World Cup came in his team's 99-run win over the Netherlands. Mitchell Santner has maintained an average of 15.87 and an economy of 4.23 in the last three matches.

Advertisement

2. Matt Henry: New Zealand's Matt Henry has scalped 8 wickets in 3 matches. The right-arm fast bowler has taken 2 three-wicket hauls - 3/48 vs England and 3/40 vs Netherlands. He has maintained an average of 18.25 and an economy of 5.12.

3. Rashid Khan: Afghanistan's Rashid Khan has notched up 5 wickets in 3 matches. The leg-break googly bowler has taken one three-wicket haul. He has maintained an average of 28.40 and an economy of 5.35. His best performance in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 is 3/37, which came in his team's shock win over England.

4. Lockie Ferguson: New Zealand's Lockie Ferguson has picked up 3 wickets in 2 matches. The right-arm fast bowler has taken a three-wicket haul. He has maintained an average of 27.00 and an economy of 4.50. His best performance in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 is 3/49.

5. Glenn Phillips: New Zealand's Glenn Phillips has captured 3 wickets in 3 matches. The off-break bowler has maintained an average of 13.66 and an economy of 5.85. His best performance in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 is 2/17.

New Zealand vs Afghanistan ODI records

Highest score: New Zealand posted 402/2 against Ireland in 2008, which stands as the highest score for the Kiwis in the ODIs. For Afghanistan, the highest ODI score of 338 came against Ireland in 2017.

Lowest score: For New Zealand (64) the lowest score has come against Pakistan in 1986 Afghanistan made 58 against Zimbabwe in 2016.

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 points table

New Zealand are ranked second in the points table of ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 with 6 points and a net run rate of +1.604. They have won all of their 3 matches.

Afghanistan, meanwhile, are sixth with 2 points from 3 matches. They have won 1 match and lost 2, with a net run rate of -0.652.

New Zealand vs Afghanistan prediction

New Zealand are favourites to win the upcoming fixture as they are one of the teams in form in the ongoing tournament. New Zealand's win over England set the tone for them as they navigated the challenging teams in their recent matches. Afghanistan, meanwhile, registered the shock of the tournament when they beat the defending champions England. However, the Kiwis might be wary of such an upset and won't let their guard down. Expect a New Zealand win.