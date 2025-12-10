New Zealand fought back to claim first day honours in the second Test against the West Indies in Wellington, but the home side were rocked when seam bowler Blair Tickner was taken to hospital with a nasty injury. New Zealand were 24-0 at the close of play after bowling the West Indies out for 205 in 75 overs. Tickner was the pick of the New Zealand bowlers, taking 4-32 from 16 overs, but his day ended prematurely when he was injured fielding and left on a stretcher.

Tickner attempted to dive for a ball on the boundary and failed to get up after falling heavily. New Zealand Cricket said he had suffered a left shoulder injury.

Medical staff rushed to Tickner's aid and after some worrying moments eventually he sat up before being taken away to an ambulance.

Captain Tom Latham was seven not out and Devon Conway on 16 after the opening pair made it safely through to stumps against nine overs from the new ball.

Latham earlier won the toss and chose to bowl only to see the West Indies reach 66-0 before the breakthrough came.

Tickner then took two wickets in two overs to get New Zealand under way, causing headaches with his accurate line and length.

The West Indies lost opener John Campbell three balls after lunch for 44 including six fours, but consolidated to be 175-4 at tea before losing six wickets for just 30 runs in the final session.

Tickner had support from debutant Michael Rae, who snared 3-67 from 18 overs in his maiden Test.

Shai Hope was the best of the visiting batsmen, scoring 48 from 80 deliveries with eight fours, supported by Campbell and 33 from Brandon King.

Injury-depleted New Zealand named two debutants in their side, with wicketkeeper Mitchell Hay and seamer Rae replacing regular gloveman Tom Blundell and Matt Henry.

The West Indies were also forced into changes after Tagenarine Chanderpaul was injured in training the day before the match, replaced by King at the top of the order.

Kavem Hodge came in for Alick Athanaze and fast-bowler Anderson Phillip replaced Johann Layne.

The first Test in Christchurch was drawn and the third and final Test begins on December 18 in Mount Maunganui.

