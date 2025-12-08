New Zealand will be without key players Matt Henry, Mitchell Santner and Nathan Smith for the remainder of their three-match Test series with the West Indies, the Black Caps confirmed Monday. Henry and Smith succumbed to calf and side-strain injuries respectively during the drawn first Test in Christchurch, their absence playing a major role in New Zealand's inability to bowl the West Indies out in the fourth innings. Santner didn't play the match. Coach Rob Walter is likely to pick at least one debutant for the second Test in Wellington, starting on Wednesday, with Canterbury seamer Michael Rae and Northern Districts quick Kristian Clarke called into the squad.

Clarke was an unused member of the New Zealand team that beat England 3-0 in a one-day series last month, and is yet to make his debut.

For Rae, it is his first involvement in a Black Caps squad.

New Zealand's other seam options are Jacob Duffy and Zak Foulkes, who played the first Test in Christchurch, and Blair Tickner.

Walter will be able to welcome Daryl Mitchell and Glenn Phillips back into the team after they sat out in Christchurch.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)