New Zealand cricket team great Ross Taylor is all set to come out of retirement to play for Samoa in the T20 World Cup qualifying tournament in Oman. Taylor, who has played 112 Tests, 236 ODIs and 102 T20I matches for New Zealand, retired from international cricket back in 2022. He has played more matches for New Zealand than any other player. When it comes to the run-scoring list in Tests, he is only second to Kane WIlliamson. He also has the second-highest Test centuries for New Zealand after Williamson with 19. Taylor took to social media to announce his decision to play for Samoa.

“Coming out of retirement. It's official – I'm proud to announce that I'll be pulling on the blue and representing Samoa in cricket. This is more than just a return to the game I love — it's the huge honour to represent my heritage, culture, villages, and family,” said Taylor on Instagram.

“I'm excited for the opportunity to give back to the game, join the squad, and share my experience on and off the field. Time to get back out there – #685 to the world! CHEEEHOOO,” he added.

Taylor's mother, Lote, was born in Samoa. Taylor will play under his given names and chiefly title as Leaupepe Luteru Ross Poutoa Lote Taylor.

Now 41, Taylor answered the call of his friend, former Black Cap Tarun Nethula, to join Samoa at the qualifying tournament. Samoa will play Papua New Guinea for a place at next year's T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka.

“It's quite a powerful thing when players are asking you to come out of retirement and help them,” Taylor told the Stuff news website. “I'm no spring chicken but I'm sure I'm still fit enough to run around the boundary.”

