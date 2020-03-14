 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Cricket

New Zealand Cricketer Lockie Ferguson Tests Negative For Coronavirus

Updated: 14 March 2020 17:44 IST

Lockie Ferguson was quarantined after he reported a sore throat following the first ODI of the now-postponed Chappell Hadlee series.

New Zealand Cricketer Lockie Ferguson Tests Negative For Coronavirus
Lockie Ferguson had picked up two wickets for 60 runs against Australia in the first ODI. © Twitter

New Zealand pacer Lockie Ferguson, who was placed under 24-hour isolation amid fears of COVID-19, has been cleared after testing negative. Ferguson was quarantined after he reported a sore throat following the first ODI of the now-postponed Chappell Hadlee series. The 28-year-old cricketer will fly to New Zealand from Sydney on Sunday. "Homeward bound. Lockie Ferguson has also been cleared to fly and will return to New Zealand tomorrow," New Zealand Cricket confirmed in a statement on Saturday.

The first ODI of the three-match series was played behind closed doors in an empty Sydney Cricket Ground on Friday which the hosts had won by 71 runs. The teams were to play the second and third ODI on March 15 and 20, respectively which were cancelled after the New Zealand government imposed travel restrictions.

Earlier, Australian fast bowler Kane Richardson was also tested for coronavirus, after suffering from a sore throat on Thursday. That saw him being left out of the squad for Friday's game but the test was negative.

The pandemic has also led to the postponement of Australia's tour of New Zealand that was to follow, where the two teams were to play three T20Is on March 24, 27 and 29.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article New Zealand New Zealand Cricket Team Australia Australia Cricket Team Lachlan Hammond Ferguson Lockie Ferguson Cricket
Get the latest New Zealand vs India 2020 news, check out the New Zealand vs India 2020 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more New Zealand vs India 2020 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Lockie Ferguson has been tested negative for coronavirus
  • Lockie Ferguson was quarantined after he reported a sore throat
  • Australian's Kane Richardson was also tested negative for coronavirus
Related Articles
New Zealand Cricketer Lockie Ferguson In Isolation Over Coronavirus Fears
New Zealand Cricketer Lockie Ferguson In Isolation Over Coronavirus Fears
Australia vs New Zealand: Lockie Ferguson Ruled Out Of Test Series With Calf Strain
Australia vs New Zealand: Lockie Ferguson Ruled Out Of Test Series With Calf Strain
New Zealand Suffer Huge Setback In Ongoing 1st Test vs Australia
New Zealand Suffer Huge Setback In Ongoing 1st Test vs Australia
New Zealand vs England: Kane Williamson Returns From Injury, Lockie Ferguson Gets Maiden Test Call-Up
New Zealand vs England: Kane Williamson Returns From Injury, Lockie Ferguson Gets Maiden Test Call-Up
New Zealand vs England 3rd T20I: Englands Shocking Batting Collapse Hands New Zealand Series Lead
New Zealand vs England 3rd T20I: England's Shocking Batting Collapse Hands New Zealand Series Lead
Advertisement

Advertisement

WT20 Matches
India Matches
All Matches

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 India India 116
2 New Zealand New Zealand 110
3 Australia Australia 108
4 England England 105
5 South Africa South Africa 98
Last updated on: 06 March 2020

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2020. All rights reserved.