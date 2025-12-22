New Zealand opening batter Suzie Bates picked up an injury last month while fielding in a Hallyburton Johnstone Shield match. Scans later confirmed the extent of the tear, with medical advice indicating a rehabilitation period of around three months. As a result, Bates will miss the remainder of Otago's domestic home season and will also be unavailable for the White Ferns' home series against Zimbabwe, scheduled to start in late February, according to the ICC website. Despite the setback, Bates has set her sights on returning in time for New Zealand's tour of South Africa, where New Zealand are due to play a T20I and ODI series in March.

"I'm gutted to be missing out this summer, I was really looking forward to another season with the Sparks, especially the Super Smash. I'm determined to get back on the field with the White Ferns in March, so that'll be my focus for now," said Bates.

On the international stage, Bates was last seen in her side's final group stage clash of the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 against England.

Bates had a below-par outing for her standards, amassing just 40 runs across five innings as New Zealand eventually ended sixth on the table with just a single win across seven games.

With the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 coming up in six months, New Zealand are next scheduled to face Zimbabwe in a three-match ODI & T20I series, set to begin on February 25 in Hamilton.

