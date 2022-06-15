The New Zealand team, already reeling under the pressure of two consecutive defeats in the Test series against England, has been dealt another blow after all-rounder Michael Bracewell tested positive for Covid-19 the morning after the second Test against England in Nottingham. The Blackcaps have already lost their captain Kane Williamson in this series to Covid, as he had tested positive on the eve of the second Test match.

"BLACKCAPS all-rounder Michael Bracewell is in isolation after testing positive for Covid-19 the morning after the second Test against England in Nottingham.

"Bracewell undertook a Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) after waking up with symptoms. He will require five days of isolation before rejoining the group ahead of the final Test at Headingley in Leeds starting Thursday June 23.

"The rest of the touring party will be tested today and will continue following the tour health protocols of symptom reporting and subsequent testing if required. No replacement player is being sort at this stage," New Zealand Cricket informed through an official press statement.

Promoted

Jonny Bairstow and Ben Stokes produced a great display of attacking batting on the last day of the second Test match to help England chase down an improbable target of 299 runs at Trent Bridge, which helped the Three Lions clinch the series.

Joe Root's magic touch with the bat had helped England win the first Test match at Lord's earlier.