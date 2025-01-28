Hardik Pandya's commitment to domestic cricket and changes in BCCI's selection committee would determine whether he can become a long-term option for India's white-ball captaincy, feels cricketer-turned-commentator Sanjay Manjrekar. Pandya led India in 16 T20Is before chairman of selection committee Ajit Agarkar and newly-appointed head coach Gautam Gambhir picked Suryakumar Yadav to lead the national team in the shortest format. "The dynamics of Indian cricket can change with new management in the BCCI or the selection committee. Everyone has a unique approach. For Pandya, the key will be to show his willingness to play consistently.

"He hardly plays first-class cricket, but if he starts doing so, it will strengthen his case," Manjrekar was quoted as saying Star Sports' programme 'Deep Point'.

He emphasised Pandya's track record in ICC tournaments, recalling his vital contributions during the 2019 World Cup in England.

"Pandya has always been good at ICC tournaments. Not many people remember that during the 2019 World Cup, Hardik was India's go-to bowler on those pitches," Manjrekar remarked.

However, he also highlighted the critical role Pandya's fitness will play in determining his effectiveness over the course of a 50-over tournament.

"You have to run a lot, especially in the middle overs. T20 brings a different set of pressures, but the physical demands in ODIs are much higher-especially for an all-rounder who bowls 7-10 overs and then bats at No. 5 or 6. Physical fitness is crucial," Manjrekar added.

Former India batting coach Sanjay Bangar, on the other hand, feels that Pandya has the ability to replicate Mahendra Singh Dhoni's role as a finisher in the Indian ODI set-up.

Advertisement

India's premier all-rounder in white-ball cricket has played 86 ODIs in which he has scored 1769 runs at a fantastic strike rate of 110 plus and has also taken 84 wickets.

India has been trying a lot of people since Dhoni last played that role till 2019 World Cup.

"In 50-over matches, Pandya has come the closest to replicating MS Dhoni's role as a finisher. Dhoni used to take games deep, and his influence is most visible on Pandya," Bangar said.

"We've seen him take games to the 49th or 50th over and secure wins. At the same time, he's capable of rebuilding an innings if the team is struggling at 30-4. His ability to adapt to various situations is amazing," he explained.

Bangar praised Pandya's composure and maturity during the transition, saying, "It takes a person with a big heart to face everything with a smile. His graciousness in passing the captaincy to Suryakumar was commendable.

"Deep down, every cricketer aspires to grow, and I believe Pandya will hope for another chance to captain the Indian team."