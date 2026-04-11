A fresh controversy struck the Pakistan Super League (PSL) after New Zealand batter Daryl Mitchell briefly refused to play against Quetta Gladiators' controversial spinner Usman Tariq over his unique pause before delivery. The incident occurred during the middle overs of the Rawalpindi Pindiz chase after Mitchell was not happy with Tariq's action.The Pakistan spinner took his trademark pause before delivering the ball, but Mitchell decided to step away from the stumps and signal to the umpire that he was not ready to face the delivery. This occurred on two occasions before the umpire stepped in to allow play to continue. Mitchell played a paddle sweep off the first ball of the over, but on the very next delivery, he decided to walk away. The move led to massive criticism from Pakistan great Ramiz Raja on commentary, and the umpire decided to speak to the batter.

Daryl Mitchell refuses to face Usman Tariq#QTGVRWP pic.twitter.com/2CO6z4NvR9 — Nibraz Ramzan (@nibraz88cricket) April 10, 2026

Tariq went on to concede three singles off the first three balls of the over. On the fourth ball, Mitchell once again walked away at the last moment. The umpire once again approached the batter and had a brief conversation.

Mitchell was later dismissed by Saud Shakeel and Pindiz lost the match by 61 runs.

Tariq's action has been under the scanner for quite some time, with many experts urging the ICC to take a close look at the pause that he takes before delivering the ball. Earlier, former India spinner R Ashwin suggested that batters should walk away if they are not happy with Tariq's action, as that will force the umpire to call it a dead ball.

By that gesture, Ashwin suggested that the batters can delay the whole situation and take away the advantage from the disrupted bowling action.

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