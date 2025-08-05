IPL 2025 ended with Royal Challengers Bengaluru clinching their maiden title. The Bengaluru-based franchise defeated Punjab Kings by just six runs at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Despite being on the losing side, it was a memorable campaign for PBKS, who reached the playoffs after a hiatus of 11 years. Under the captaincy of Shreyas Iyer, the team emerged as a dominating force and even finished as the table toppers with nine wins in 14 matches. During the tournament, PBKS even faced injury blows as the likes of Glenn Maxwell and pacer Lockie Ferguson were ruled out.

Ferguson sustained a left leg injury while bowling during a match against Sunrisers Hyderabad and was taken off the field. He had previously missed the 2025 Champions Trophy for New Zealand after suffering a hamstring injury while playing in the ILT20 in the UAE.

Speaking to NDTV during a select media interaction, Lockie, who is a part of the upcoming edition of The Hundred, opened up about his injury and stated that such things are part of game.

"Injury never affected my mindset. It's a part of the job as a fast bowler. You are bound to get injured but you just need to manage them well and learn from the mistakes that you have made. You have to focus on your rehab for the recovery. When you try to bowl fast and try to win matches for your team, these injuries are highly possible to happen," Ferguson told NDTV.

"Preparations are also important. You have to learn from the rehab, learn to be stronger. Hopefully, my summer is with the Trent Rockets and I aim to give my best," he added.

For the unversed, Ferguson is all set to feature in the upcoming edition of The Hundred with the Trent Rockets. The side will be led by David Willey.

"There are some players with whom I have played before. It will be really nice to play with Stoin (Marcus Stoinis). He is a great player in the dressing room and very deadly with both bat and ball in hand. Very glad with David taking up the captaincy. Have played with him in Yorkshire and enjoyed my time over there. So, I am pretty excited," said the Kiwi pacer.

The Hundred 2025 edition will kick-start from Tuesday with London Spirit taking on Oval Invincibles in the opening match. Trent Rockets will begin their campaign against Birmingham Phoenix on Friday.

The Hundred 2025 edition will kick-start from Tuesday with London Spirit taking on Oval Invincibles in the opening match. Trent Rockets will begin their campaign against Birmingham Phoenix on Friday.