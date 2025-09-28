The entire cricket world stood up and lauded Nepal as the Asian minnows secured a generational victory over West Indies, a Test playing nation, in a T20 international on Saturday. It was the first-ever victory for Nepal against a full-member of the International Cricket Council (ICC). After securing a result that will go down as a landmark moment in cricket history books, Nepal skipper Rohit Paudel dedicated the result to the martyrs of his country who lost their lives in the recent Gen Z protests that shook the entire Nepal and even sent shockwaves in the neighbouring countries.

With their bowlers striking blows at regular intervals against a West Indies side which was without some of its big guns, Nepal surged to a historic 19-run victory. As a result, Nepal took a 1-0 lead in the three-match series, with the second T20I scheduled for September 29.

After the game, Nepal skipper Rohit Paudel praised the all-round show by his team that helped them secure a memorable triumph over West Indies.

"It's feeling great, a long wait to beat a Test-playing country, that too it has come in a series we have hosted in the UAE. 150-160 was par here, looking at the previous series here, teams were winning after scoring 150-160. 80-90 per cent, we have matched our skills, the spinners were great today, as well as the experienced Karan and Sompal," said Paudel at the post-match presentation ceremony.

"Want to dedicate this award to the martyrs back home who participated in the protest. The last month has not been great for us, so if we can give a little bit of happiness to the people of Nepal, I think that would be great. It's just the beginning, a lot more to come," the 23-year-old added, dedicating the result to those who lost lives in the country's Gen Z protests against the government.

In a match played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, the West Indies won the toss and elected to field first against the Associate Member team. They restricted Nepal to a modest score of 148/8, which the side from the Himalayas compiled riding on vital contributions by their middle order.

After West Indies pacers Akeal Hosain sent back Kushal Bhurtel (5) and Jason Holder accounted for Aasif Sheikh (3) to reduce Nepal to 12/2 in the fourth over, skipper Rohit Paudel (38 off 35 balls), Kusal Malla (30 from 21), and Gulsan Jha (22 off 16) helped them reach 148/8 despite another late order collapse triggered by leggie Navin Bidaisee, who accounted for Paudel and Malla in successive overs.

For the West Indies, Holder claimed 4-20 while Bidaisee bagged 3-29.

