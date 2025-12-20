The date November 2, 2025, will forever hold a special place in Harmanpreet Kaur's cricketing career. Against all odds, Harmanpreet managed to achieve what no other Indian captain could: leading her team to a World Cup title. Speaking at NDTV Indian of the Year ceremony, where the Indian team was honoured for its accomplishment last month, Jemimah Rodrigues insisted that Harmanpreet remains the "best person" to lead the women's national team going forward. She also highlighted the aspects that make the veteran batter an inspirational leader.

"She has never shouted at me for dropping a catch," said Jemimah.

"Have you dropped a catch?" the presenter asked.

"Yes, so many times! I am human, not a robot," Jemimah replied. "It's her personality and aggression on the field that gets the best out of her and our team. One thing this team does well is that they don't carry that aggression off the ground. Whatever happens on the field stays there, and we start fresh the next day."

Harmanpreet, by her own admission, suggested that leading the Indian team at the world stage remains one of proudest moments of her career.

"I receive so much love and respect from this team; it is truly fun to play with this lot. I am so proud that I had the opportunity to lead them and to finally fulfill the dream we all shared. I am deeply grateful," Harmanpreet said after receiving the 'Sports Performance of the Year' award on behalf of the entire team.

The Punjab Cricket Association (PCA) recently unveiled a stand in Harmanpreet's honour at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur.

She became only the third female Indian cricketer to have a stand named after her. Previously, legends of the game Jhulan Goswami (Eden Gardens, Kolkata) and Mithali Raj (ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam) were bestowed with this honour.

