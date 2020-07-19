Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic are one of the most loved celebrity couples on social media as they never miss a chance to set couple goals for their fans with frequent and entertaining posts. On Sunday, Serbian actress Natasa Stankovic took to Instagram to share an adorable picture with cricketer Hardik Pandya. "You complete me @hardikpandya93," she captioned the photograph. While fans flooded Natasa Stankovic's Instagram post with heartwarming messages, Hardik Pandya commented with a heart emoji.

Pandya's India teammates Yuzvendra Chahal and KL Rahul posted comments filled with love.

Photo Credit: Instagram

Natasa also shared an Instagram story originally posted by Pandya in which she can be seen exercising with the cricketer capturing the boomerang video from inside the blanket.

Photo Credit: Instagram

Last month, Hardik took to social media to share a picture with Natasa and revealed that the couple is expecting a baby.

"Natasa and I have had a great journey together and it is just about to get better. Together we are excited to welcome a new life into our lives very soon. We're thrilled for this new phase of our life and seek your blessings and wishes," he said on Instagram.

The couple announced the news about their engagement via an Instagram post on January 1.

Hardik missed out on India's tour to New Zealand earlier this year due to a back injury.

The all-rounder was set to return to the field in the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) but the BCCI indefinitely postponed the cash-rich league due to the coronavirus pandemic.

