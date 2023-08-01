It is not uncommon for cricket matches to be halted due to the presence of some animal inside the ground – ranging from birds to cats to even dogs. However, Lanka Premier League 2023 game between Galle Titans and Dambulla Aura had to be stopped after a snake invaded the pitch and left the players and commentators in splits. The umpire asked the cricketers to stop playing during the fifth over of Dambulla's innings as the officials tried to get the snake out of the ground. Galle Titans star Shakib Al Hasan could be seen gesturing as he had a conversation with the batter regarding the situation. While it was not a situation that is quite common on a cricket field, veteran Indian cricket team star Dinesh Karthik took the opportunity to take a dig at the Bangladesh cricket team.

The naagin is back



I thought it was in Bangladesh #naagindance#nidahastrophy https://t.co/hwn6zcOxqy — DK (@DineshKarthik) July 31, 2023

"The naagin is back. I thought it was in Bangladesh," he tweeted. It was a reference to the infamous "Naagin dance" celebration which has been criticised by a number of opposing teams.

Star international cricketers such as Babar Azam, Shakib Al Hasan, David Miller are ready to roar in Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2023 as the league is scheduled to be played in Sri Lanka from July 30 to August 21.

"We are delighted to announce Star Sports as the official television broadcaster for the fourth edition of the Lanka Premier League 2023. Since the inception of the LPL, it has not only showcased an exciting brand of cricket but also provided a platform for Sri Lankan cricket to steadily churn out talented cricketers. With committed stakeholders like Star Sports, we are very excited to bring the global cricketing audience an opportunity to not only witness an extremely competitive and captivating brand of T20 cricket but also dish out unmatched non-live cricketing content for fans across India, Sri Lanka, the subcontinent and MENA region," commented Anil Mohan Sankhdhar, Founder and CEO of IPG Group--the official rights holder of LPL.