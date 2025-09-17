Narayan Jagadeesan's half-century helped India A reach 116 for one in reply to Australia A's 532 for six declared as rain forced early stumps on the second day of the first unofficial Test here on Tuesday. Jagadeesan was unbeaten on 50 off 95 balls, with five fours and a six, while B Sai Sudharsan was 20 not out at the other end as India A trailed by 416 runs in the first innings. The two had steadied the ship after India A lost Abhimanyu Easwaran following a big opening stand of 88 runs with Jagadeesan. Easwaran, who scored a fluent 44 off 58 balls with six hits to the fence, was bowled by Liam Scott in the 22nd over.

In fact, the play was possible for only 55 overs on the second day as rains forced early stumps.

Earlier in the day, Australia A had wicketkeeper-batter Josh Philippe turning up further heat on the Indian bowlers as he smacked a quickfire century to take his team's total past 500.

Philippe hit four sixes and 18 boundaries to make 123 not off only 87 balls, with Xavier Bartlett reaching a 24-ball 39 with five fours and two sixes when Australia A declared.

Philippe was involved in two big stands as he put on 81 runs for the sixth wicket with Scott and later added 118 runs unbeaten for the seventh wicket from only 62 balls with Bartlett.

The visitors had resumed the second day's play at 337 for five but overnight batter Scott could not get to the triple figure mark. India A seamer Gurnoor Brar had him caught by skipper Shreyas Iyer for 81 (122 balls, 8x4s, 2x6s).

Harsh Dubey was the pick among the bowlers for India as he took 3/141 while Brar took 2/87.

India bowler Prasidh Krishna remained wicketless, giving away 86 runs in 16 overs.

Earlier on the first day, the 19-year-old Sam Konstas had hit a rapid century to make 104 (144 balls) while Campbell Kellaway (88) and Cooper Connolly (70) scored their respective fifties.

Brief scores: Australia A 532/6 decl. in 98 overs (Sam Konstas 109, Campbell Kellaway 88, Cooper Connolly 70, Liam Scott 81, Josh Philippe 123 not out; Harsh Dubey 3/141, Gurnoor Brar 2/86) lead India A 116/1 in 30 overs (Abhimanyu Easwaran 44, N Jagadeesan 50 not out; Liam Scott 1/9) by 416 runs.

