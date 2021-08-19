Mushfiqur Rahim and Liton Das were recalled to the Bangladesh squad on Thursday for next month's five-match T20I series against New Zealand. Mushfiqur and Liton missed Bangladesh's stunning 4-1 T20 thrashing of Australia earlier this month because of COVID-19 rules. Opening batsman Tamim Iqbal, who was also absent from the Australia series due to a knee injury, has been left out as he is yet to recover fully. Batsman Mohammad Mithun was dropped and Bangladesh added leg-spinner Aminul Islam Biplob to the squad.

The New Zealand side will arrive in Dhaka on August 24 for the series which comes ahead of the T20 World Cup in October and November in the United Arab Emirates and Oman.

The matches will be held behind closed doors on September 1, 3, 5, 8 and 10 at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka.

Bangladesh Squad:Mahmudullah Riyad, (c), Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Soumya Sarkar, Liton Das, Mosaddek Hossain, Afif Hossain, Naim Sheikh, Nurul Hasan Sohan, Shamim Hossain, Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Mohammad Saifuddin, Shoriful Islam, Taijul Islam, Mahedi Hasan, Aminul Islam Biplob, Nasum Ahmed.