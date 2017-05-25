 
don't
miss
All Sports
Cricket
Cricket

Mushfiqur, Mahmudullah Help Bangladesh Register First Away Win Against New Zealand

Updated: 25 May 2017 00:18 IST

An unbroken stand of 72 between Mushfiqur Rahim and Mahmudullah saw the Tigers to their victory target of 271 with 10 balls to spare.

Mushfiqur, Mahmudullah Help Bangladesh Register First Away Win Against New Zealand
Sabbir Rahman scored 65 runs off 83 balls in Bangaldesh's five-wicket win over NZ. © AFP

Dublin: Bangladesh took a huge step towards qualifying for the 2019 World Cup with a five-wicket victory over New Zealand in the tri-series finale on Wednesday. The win at Clontarf promoted Bangladesh to sixth place, above Sri Lanka in the standings, with just four months to go before the cut-off date of September 30 when the top eight are guaranteed automatic qualification for the finals in England.

An unbroken stand of 72 between Mushfiqur Rahim and Mahmudullah saw the Tigers to their victory target of 271 with 10 balls to spare.

Mushfiqur finished 45 not out at exactly a run a ball but the partnership was dominated by a superb innings from Mahmudullah who scored his 3,000th run in his 36-ball 46, with six fours and a six.

He took 14 off the 47th over, bowled by Hamish Bennett to make the last three overs a formality and fittingly Mahmudullah hit the winning boundary.

Bangladesh had the momentum going into the second innings after they had restricted the Black Caps to 270 for eight, with just 62 coming from the last 12 overs as five wickets fell.

Tamim Iqbal and Sabbir Rahman then carried it on with a second wicket stand of 136 with both batsmen dismissed for 65.

Tamim was caught at deep mid-wicket off Mitchell Santner and Sabbir run out by the length of the pitch when he found himself at the same end as Mosaddek Hossain.

But despite Shakib Al Hasan holing out to long leg with 72 still needed from 70 balls, it was to be New Zealand's last success.

Bangladesh won in spite of a desperately poor fielding performance which saw four dropped catches including man of the series Tom Latham before he had scored and again the ball after reaching his 50.

He was eventually bowled by Nasir Hossain, playing his first match of the series, for 84 from 92 balls with 11 fours.

The Black Caps also had a century second wicket stand of 133 between Latham and Neil Broom who was dropped on 56. That miss cost only seven runs as Broom swept to square leg and was well held by the captain.

Latham's dismissal still left the Black Caps well placed on 167-3 in the 31th over and on course for a total of 300 but the wicket of the dangerous Corey Anderson led to a collapse -- at one stage they lost three wickets for two runs in 11 balls -- and it needed Ross Taylor to hold the innings together.

The former captain finished 60 not out, from 56 balls with just six fours, as wickets fell around him.

Topics : Bangladesh New Zealand Thomas William Maxwell Latham Luteru Ross Poutoa Lote Taylor Tamim Iqbal Khan Mohammad Mushfiqur Rahim Mosaddek Hossain Saikat Cricket
Get the latest ICC Champions Trophy 2017 news, check ICC Champions Trophy 2017 schedule, CT live score & CT Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more ICC Champions Trophy updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Tom Latham scored 84 runs
  • Tamim Iqbal scored 65 off 80 balls
  • Mashrafe Mortaza claimed 2 wickets
Related Articles
Neil Broom, Jimmy Neesham Shine In New Zealand Win
Neil Broom, Jimmy Neesham Shine In New Zealand Win
Kusal Perera Guides Sri Lanka to 6-Wicket Win vs Bangladesh
Kusal Perera Guides Sri Lanka to 6-Wicket Win vs Bangladesh
Bangladesh Skipper Mashrafe Mortaza Quits Twenty20 Cricket
Bangladesh Skipper Mashrafe Mortaza Quits Twenty20 Cricket
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 123
2 South Africa 117
3 Australia 100
4 England 99
5 New Zealand 97
Last updated on: 18 May 2017

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.