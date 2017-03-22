 
Mumbai, Saurashtra Will Be Able To Vote On Rotation Basis: COA

Updated: 22 March 2017 15:43 IST

The constitution has been finalised by the Committee of Administrators in accordance with the recommendations of the Justice Lodha Committee and the directions of the Supreme Court.

The Committee of Administrators (COA) are bringing in massive changes to the BCCI. © AFP

New Delhi:

The likes of Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) or Saurashtra Cricket Association (SCA) may have lost their full membership status but they will get a chance to vote at BCCI AGM on rotation basis. According to attention is drawn to Rule 3(a)(ii)C of the Constitution:

"In States with multiple Existing Members, the full membership shall rotate annually among such Existing Members such that only one of them will exercise the rights and privileges of a Full Member at any given point of time. The rotation shall be as per the policy framed by the BCCI."

The media release states:"The Constitution has been finalised by the Committee of Administrators in accordance with the recommendations of the Hon'ble Justice Lodha Committee and the directions of the Hon'ble Supreme Court."

The finalized constitution states" The Full Membership in Maharashtra and Gujarat is to rotate annually between the 3 existing Full Members from each of those States as per the policy referred to in Rule 3(a)(ii)C extracted above.

"Accordingly, Mumbai Cricket Association, Maharashtra Cricket Association and Vidarbha Cricket Association (not necessarily in that order) will get to vote by annual rotation from the State of Maharashtra. Similarly, Gujarat Cricket Association, Saurashtra Cricket Association and Baroda Cricket Association (not necessarily in that order) will get to vote by annual rotation from the State of Gujarat. Maharashtra and Gujarat are also exceptions to the general principle that one association will have jurisdiction over the entire State."

"The list of 30 names in Rule 3(a)(ii)B of the Constitution does not refer to the names of associations but the names of the States. The association from a particular State may have a different name. For example, Hyderabad Cricket Association from the State of Telangana."

Highlights
  • MCA, SCA have lost their full membership status
  • MCA, SCA will get a chance to vote at BCCI AGM on rotation basis
  • The BCCI Constitution has been finalised by the COA
